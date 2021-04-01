Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Folino’s, Comcast plan Finney Crossing openings

April 1, 2021

Healthy Living gets new neighbors

 BY JASON STARR

Observer staff

Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza is planning to open its third Chittenden County restaurant this fall in Williston’s Finney Crossing neighborhood, according to developer Scott Rieley. The restaurant, with current locations in Shelburne and Burlington, will occupy the west end of the building anchored by Healthy Living Market and Café, which opened in 2020. There will be indoor and outdoor seating.

“We are real excited to have them,” Rieley said. “They will be a good draw.”

In between Healthy Living and Folino’s, a Comcast/Xfinity retail store is also planning a fall opening, Rieley said. The store will be relocating from its current location on Dorset Street in South Burlington. 

Folino’s originally planned to open in Williston in a different Finney Crossing location and be co-located with a Fiddlehead Brewery outlet — just as the two are co-located in Shelburne. That plan fell apart amid the pandemic shutdown of 2020. The spot Folino’s will occupy was once planned for a Farmhouse Tap and Grill restaurant, but the Farmhouse Group backed out of that plan last year. 

With Fiddlehead and Comcast, and the opening late last year of an H&R Block location, all the retail space in the Healthy Living building is spoken for. 

Finney Crossing developers now turn their attention to an application that is up for preliminary review by the Development Review Board on April 13 for new construction of a building fronting Route 2 between Union Bank and Healthy Living. 

The building will have space for three to five commercial tenants.

“It’s in the early stages,” Rieley said. “We are working with a couple of interested parties, but we don’t have anything signed yet.” 

Related Articles

News
February 25, 2021

Redhawks return to the ice

Four different goalscorers found the back of the net for the Champlain Valley Union High School boys hockey team in a 4-2 win Saturday over Stowe. Angelos Carroll, Devon Fay, Ryan Canty and Alex Zucho
Read More
News
December 12, 2020

Judging begins for holiday decorating contest

The lights are up and décor is on the lawn. Forty-two households have adorned their homes as participants in the Williston Recreation and Parks Department’s inaugural Holiday Decorating Contest. Resid
Read More
News
June 25, 2020

Restorative justice takes root at CVU

By Lexi Anderson CVU student Restorative justice, a new disciplinary system focused on individual growth, has begun to take effect in institutions around Vermont. This model, hallmarked by its focus o
Read More

Comment here