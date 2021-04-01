Folino’s, Comcast plan Finney Crossing openings

April 1, 2021

Healthy Living gets new neighbors

BY JASON STARR

Observer staff

Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza is planning to open its third Chittenden County restaurant this fall in Williston’s Finney Crossing neighborhood, according to developer Scott Rieley. The restaurant, with current locations in Shelburne and Burlington, will occupy the west end of the building anchored by Healthy Living Market and Café, which opened in 2020. There will be indoor and outdoor seating.

“We are real excited to have them,” Rieley said. “They will be a good draw.”

In between Healthy Living and Folino’s, a Comcast/Xfinity retail store is also planning a fall opening, Rieley said. The store will be relocating from its current location on Dorset Street in South Burlington.

Folino’s originally planned to open in Williston in a different Finney Crossing location and be co-located with a Fiddlehead Brewery outlet — just as the two are co-located in Shelburne. That plan fell apart amid the pandemic shutdown of 2020. The spot Folino’s will occupy was once planned for a Farmhouse Tap and Grill restaurant, but the Farmhouse Group backed out of that plan last year.

With Fiddlehead and Comcast, and the opening late last year of an H&R Block location, all the retail space in the Healthy Living building is spoken for.

Finney Crossing developers now turn their attention to an application that is up for preliminary review by the Development Review Board on April 13 for new construction of a building fronting Route 2 between Union Bank and Healthy Living.

The building will have space for three to five commercial tenants.

“It’s in the early stages,” Rieley said. “We are working with a couple of interested parties, but we don’t have anything signed yet.”