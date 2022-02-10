Firefighter and EMS staffing  challenges drive local and national action

February 10, 2022

By Susan Cote

OBSERVER STAFF

Shortly after Aaron Collette joined the Williston Fire Department as its chief in September 2020, he noticed a concerning trend. Few on-call personnel were responding to emergency calls.

“We appeared to have some difficulty with assembling enough persons to answer the call volume and the type of calls that were occurring across the community,” including concurrent calls, Collette said during a Williston budget presentation on Town Meeting TV on Jan. 28.

Like many, the Williston Fire Department is staffed with a combination of full-time career staff and call or volunteer personnel, who respond as they are able when emergency needs arise.

Over the last several years, the balance of career and call staff has shifted rapidly in the town as fewer call staff fill the roster and their participation levels have decreased.

In the summer of 2016, the WFD logged roughly 1200 payroll hours a month in call staff participation. By the summer of 2021 that had declined to less than 200 hours a month.

Meanwhile career staffing at the department remained level, even as the Williston community and its needs continued to grow.

Call staff provide valuable personnel for emergency response as well as shift coverage, that is, firehouse staffing, while crews are out responding to calls. With a smaller group of call staff, their availability at any time is highly unpredictable.

The result is fewer responders at the scene of emergencies and greater reliance on mutual aid from neighboring departments.

National trends

What has been happening in Williston is consistent with national trends. According to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the number of volunteer firefighters in the U.S. reached a 40-year low in 2017, while call volumes have tripled over the past 30 years due in large part to increased medical emergency calls.

The NVFC notes many factors negatively affecting recruitment and retention of volunteers, including increased two-income families and people juggling multiple jobs, higher expectations of responders, less sense of community, an aging population and employers who are less willing to allow time off to respond to calls.

This has contributed to a growing move away from all or mostly volunteer fire departments to greater reliance on professional firefighting and EMS personnel.

Increased career staff proposed

Concern over the situation in Williston led town management to enlist an outside consultant to evaluate the town’s emergency response needs and preparedness. AP Triton delivered their fire service analysis in September of 2021. The findings and recommendations were presented to the Williston selectboard in October.

Prominent among a long list of actions recommended by AP Triton was the immediate hiring of nine career firefighter/EMS staff. The additions would expand the professional staff to seven per shift versus four today.

Having been agreed to by the selectboard, these new positions are included in the town’s proposed budget, up for voter approval on March 1.

The expected and potential benefits of expanding the career staff include increasing the number of personnel responding to emergencies, improving response times, enabling the following of firefighter safety protocols and freeing up department leadership to address other improvement opportunities.

Critical Tasking

A key concept related to the effectiveness and safety of emergency fire and rescue operations is that of “critical tasking.” This describes the number and specific roles of personnel at different types of emergencies needed to ensure optimal outcomes and to protect the health and safety of responders.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has established standards for the roles required during various scenarios, such as treating a victim in cardiac arrest, responding to a vehicular crash or addressing a structure fire.

Williston’s current staffing levels do not allow for meeting these critical tasking standards.

“Unfortunately, we fall short of a number of the benchmark goals of critical tasking,” said Collette.

Mutual Aid

Mutual aid agreements, where agencies agree to respond to assist with emergencies in neighboring communities, provide a safety valve relied upon by fire departments.

The AP Triton report states that “WFD’s staffing constraints are creating an extraordinary dependence on mutual aid to answer initial calls for service.”

Collette said that for Williston, most mutual aid received is for EMS calls and that “mutual aid received is almost equal to the number of requests for mutual aid given by our community.”

While mutual aid helps fill gaps in the town department’s ability to respond, there are problems with relying too heavily on outside resources. These include prolonged response times because of delays through dispatching, as well as limited responder availability because other area departments are experiencing similar staffing shortages and increased call volumes.

Collette noted that help has recently had to be sourced from further away. Last fall, he said, Burlington EMS was utilized five times to respond to medical emergencies in Williston when WFD staff were answering concurrent calls. This means that closer departments were not available to help.

Another reason not to rely too heavily on mutual aid is that “we have a local responsibility for public safety,” said Collette.

Recruiting

In anticipation of budget approval, the department conducted a recruitment campaign that netted nearly 50 applicants from all over the country. Interviews are expected to take place over the next couple of weeks.

If the town budget is approved, conditional offers of employment will be extended to those selected. “There will be no delay and we can start acting immediately,” said Collette. Despite the current labor environment, Collette said he was confident about filling the positions with nine qualified candidates.

Recruitment of volunteers remains another priority, as call staff will continue to play an important role in meeting the town’s needs.

Collette said that he was invited to participate this week in a meeting about recruitment and retention in the fire service in Vermont by a new group called the Vermont Fire Recruiting Committee. The group hopes to gain an understanding of the root causes of reduced volunteerism and participation in local fire departments so that they can be addressed.

Efforts to attract new volunteers in 2021 resulted in three new call staff who are currently completing their Firefighter 1 certification.

National spotlight

The plight of local fire departments has gotten the attention of national figures, including U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders held a virtual town meeting on Jan. 29 with Vermont firefighters and EMS providers that was joined by U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

“I’m especially concerned that in rural areas, dependent on volunteers, … diminished staffing is creating a situation where smaller communities may not be able to respond effectively to the needs of the people who live in the towns,” said Sanders during the town hall discussion.

On Feb. 7, Sanders introduced legislation in the Senate aimed at providing greater financial, technical and other support to fire departments across the country.

Called the Firefighter Staffing and Support Act, the proposed bill would expand existing federal programs that provide funds for hiring, recruitment and retention of staff, as well as equipment and vehicle purchases.

It would also require FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration to provide a report detailing the challenges rural and volunteer fire departments face with staffing and develop a plan at the Federal level to address them. The proposal would also protect volunteers from being fired, demoted or discriminated against by their employer if they respond to a federal emergency or disaster.

The press release announcing the proposed new legislation referenced the situation in Williston, noting an instance in late 2021 where the Williston Fire Department was forced to leave the station unattended as all personnel were needed to respond to an emergency.