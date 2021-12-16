Fire destroys Williston home

December 16, 2021

Observer staff report

A home where nearly 30 adopted children from several different countries were raised was destroyed Friday in an electrical fire that is suspected to have originated in a garage.

Fire crews arrived to towering flames and smoke coming from a two-story home at the end of Horseshoe Drive about 4:20 p.m. The Williston Fire Department was the first on scene. Emergency personnel from several surrounding towns and the Vermont National Guard also arrived.

“Unfortunately, the fire progressed rapidly and portions of the building began to collapse,” a news release from the Williston Fire Department states. “The home is considered a total loss.”

All occupants were accounted for and no one was injured, according to the department. The American Red Cross responded with emergency housing assistance.

The homeowner, Theresa Tomasi, could not be reached for comment. Tomasi is a retired social services director at Vermont hospitals and former executive director of Lund, a Vermont adoption services nonprofit. She has been described as a visionary and adoption angel in profiles published in Vermont Woman magazine and Vermont Kids magazine.

Between 1972 and 2008, the unmarried Tomasi took in and raised 27 children at the home, from countries including Bangladesh, Ecuador, Cambodia and India. In a 2018 piece in Vermont Catholic Magazine, Tomasi says: “I look back and I wonder how that happened, but it did … It’s wonderful to provide a home for a child that needs a home.”