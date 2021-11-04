EPA reviews toxic waste cleanup at Commerce Street

November 4, 2021

The area of study for the Commerce Street Plume Superfund Site is indicated on a map from a June 2019 remedial design report prepared for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation by CDM Smith.

Observer staff report

The Environmental Protection Agency has begun verifying the efficacy of its toxic waste cleanup efforts at a federal “Superfund” site in Williston’s industrial zone.

The legally required five-year review is expected to take several months to complete. The site, at 96 Commerce St., is the former home of Mitec Systems Corporation, which manufactured electronic and microwave components there between 1979 and 1986, according to the EPA. Other manufacturing operations took place at the site beginning in 1960.

According to the EPA, Mitec discharged an unknown quantity of rinse waters and sludge wastes into an unlined lagoon on the property. The discharge was found to contain heavy metals such as chromium, cadmium, cyanide and nickel as well as various industrial solvents.

It was a Mitec employee who alerted the Vermont Agency of Environmental Conservation in 1982 about the contamination. The state subsequently found the company in violation of hazardous waste regulations and discovered soil and groundwater contaminated with heavy metals and industrial solvents.

The EPA’s Superfund was created in 1980 to rehabilitate abandoned hazardous waste sites. The Commerce Street site, which amounts to about 1 acre of land, is one of 12 Superfund sites in Vermont.

“Ensuring previously completed Superfund site cleanup work remains protective of human health and the environment is a major priority for the EPA,” said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. “By completing reviews of the cleanups every five years, the EPA fulfills its duty to remain vigilant of these sites so that these communities continue to be protected.”

The EPA created a remediation plan at Commerce Street in 2015. So far, the agency has fenced off the area, excavated contaminated soil and planted vegetation. It has also designed groundwater and air monitoring systems, but those are not yet operational, according to the EPA.

“Cleaning up Superfund sites like … the Commerce Street plume benefits Vermont’s environment and protects people living in these communities,” said Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Peter Walke. “The five-year review process offers an opportunity to evaluate if the remedy was effective and determine whether any additional information has come to light that requires us to adjust our course to ensure we’re protecting public health and the environment.”

More information is available at www.epa.gov/superfund/commercestreet.