Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

EPA changes cleanup plan for Commerce St. site

January 27, 2022
Round logo of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Public comments accepted through Feb. 23

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments on a proposed update to its cleanup plan for the Commerce Street Plume Superfund Site on 1 acre of land at 96 Commerce St., in Williston. 

The proposed update, formally called an “Explanation of Significant Differences,” includes a modification of soil cleanup levels, elimination of the use of chemical oxidation of groundwater and modifying the method for preventing volatile contaminants from accumulating in the home on the site. 

According to the EPA, the changes won’t fundamentally change the scope or cost of the project.

The site was home to various manufacturing and electroplating operations since 1960. The primary source of contamination was an unlined lagoon used to dispose of industrial rinse water and sludge wastes. 

During a 1982 investigation of the site, the State of Vermont found the company on the site in violation of hazardous waste regulations for the disposal of chromium-contaminated wastes. Contaminated soil, sediment and groundwater with metals and industrial solvents were found. The site was added to the EPA’s National Priority List in 2005.

The site was recently selected to receive funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will jump start the groundwater cleanup, which has been awaiting funding since 2018.

More information about the Explanation of Significant Differences can be found at www.epa.gov/superfund/commercestreet and at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library.

Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 23 and can be emailed to Darryl Luce at luce.darryl@epa.gov or mailed to: Darryl Luce; U.S. EPA Region 1 Mail Code: 07-1; 5 Post Office Square, Suite 100; Boston, MA 02109-3912.

For more information, contact EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Charlotte Gray at gray.charlotte@epa.gov or (617) 918-1243. 

Related Articles

Meadow with homes beyond it News
September 2, 2021

300 homes proposed for church property

A 54-acre meadow between the Allen Brook and Route 2A in Williston is slated for about 300 new homes in a development application filed in August with the Town of Williston. OBSERVER PHOTO BY JASON ST
Read More
January 3, 2020

12/26/2019

Read More
News
December 16, 2021

Town sweetens deal for police

Selectboard, officers agree on 3.5-year contract By Jason Starr Observer staff The Williston Selectboard and police officers union have agreed on an employment contract through June, 2025 that sweeten
Read More

Comment here