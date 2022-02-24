Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Energy committee work begins

February 24, 2022
Brick town hall of Williston Vermont

The newly formed Williston Energy Committee began the work of implementing the town’s Energy Plan this month and, with a positive vote at Town Meeting Day, will have a staff member in the town’s Planning and Zoning office to further its efforts. 

Last week, the selectboard approved a job description for an energy and community development planner and included the position in its budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget will be up for voter consideration at Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day election. 

The position will report to the planning director and attend energy committee meetings. Its duties include spearheading energy efficiency projects and recommending the best ways to increase renewable energy use and decrease fossil fuel use in heating, transportation and electricity.

The job description also has duties not specific to the energy plan, such as the general review of land development applications, managing affordable housing projects and “other programs designed for the betterment of the community.”

Meanwhile, the energy committee held its first meeting Feb. 2 and voted in Reed Parker as chair. The committee meets every other Wednesday at 6 p.m. The first two meetings have been held online over Zoom. 

When the committee met this Wednesday, its primary order of business was to review specific tasks in the energy plan related to energy efficiency in homes and businesses and promoting electric vehicles. 

— Jason Starr

Related Articles

News
March 11, 2021

Penguin Plunge reimagined

Students, staff make a run for it in modified Special Olympics fundraiser  OBSERVER STAFF REPORT Typically each winter, Williston students and teachers gird for the chills of Lake Champlain, taki
Read More
News
April 1, 2021

Folino’s, Comcast plan Finney Crossing openings

Healthy Living gets new neighbors  BY JASON STARR Observer staff Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza is planning to open its third Chittenden County restaurant this fall in Williston’s Finney Crossing neig
Read More
News
August 5, 2021

All Stars go all the way

 Williston’s 8-10-year-old Little League All Stars took home a state title over the weekend for the first time in nine years, winning three straight elimination games at the state tournament in S
Read More

Comment here