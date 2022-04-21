The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club held it’s 23rd annual Bill Mikell Easter Parade and Egg Hunt at the Williston Central School on the 16th. OBSERVER PHOTOS BY AL FREY
Egg-citing Easter
April 21, 2022
Related Articles
April 1, 2021
Girls Who Code club launches at library
BY EVA BENWAY Observer staff The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library is offering a free, virtual Girls Who Code club on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. until May 17. Despite what the name may suggest, Girls Who CodRead More
December 16, 2021
Fire destroys Williston home
Observer staff report A home where nearly 30 adopted children from several different countries were raised was destroyed Friday in an electrical fire that is suspected to have originated in a garage.Read More
March 4, 2021
Voters say ‘yes’ across the board
Town, school budgets pass; incumbents returned to boards Voters approved all questions presented to them Tuesday at Town Meeting Day. A total of 1,313 people voted in Williston out of roughly 8,Read More
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.