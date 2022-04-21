Williston Observer

Egg-citing Easter

April 21, 2022

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club held it’s 23rd annual Bill Mikell Easter Parade and Egg Hunt at the Williston Central School on the 16th. OBSERVER PHOTOS BY AL FREY

Erica and Emmett Hutchins share their umbrella with the Easter Bunny.
Olive Hirschfeld in her bunny coat poses with the Easter Bunny.
Emme Andrews (left) and her friend Addison Amin show off their egg haul with Mom Holly Amin.
Madelyn Gilbert poses with brother Hunter after finding one of the special eggs that entitles her to a prize.

