Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Diamond dynamos

August 4, 2022

Williston Armadillo’s Correy Hevrin connects with a pitch during their 11-1 win against the Woodsville, NH River Rats on Sunday at the Williston Central School field. Observer Photos by Al Frey

Williston Armadillos’ Ken Freeman throws a pitch.
Todd Johnson catches an infield pop up.
Brent Tremblay fields a high hop at third.
Observer Photos by Al Frey

Related Articles

News
January 14, 2021

Applications for new PPP loans open this week

Loan forgiveness ramps up for 2020 program By Jason Starr Observer staff A flood of loan forgiveness applications from Vermont businesses that received Paycheck Protection loans last year have come in
Read More
News
September 7, 2020

School district opening update By Elaine Pinckney

The countdown is on.  This week, you may be doing last-minute school shopping, getting your school year schedules in order and anticipating all the joy and trepidation that a new year brings. In
Read More
News
April 7, 2022

Kenney considers run for Chittenden prosecutor’s seat

Williston lawyer exploring challenge to Sarah George By Jack Lyons VTDIGGER After more than five years as Chittenden County state’s attorney, Sarah George — a reform-minded prosecutor who has drawn pr
Read More

Comment here