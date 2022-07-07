Williston Observer

Deb Beckett Memorial 5K picks up pace

July 7, 2022

Sean Beckett (L), Champ and Ellie Beckett before the start of the race to honor their mother, Deb Beckett.

The 5K race traditionally run as part of Williston’s Independence Day weekend events was rechristened last year as the Deb Beckett Memorial 5K to honor the longtime town clerk and treasurer who died in 2020. Hosted by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, of which Beckett was an active member, the race also serves as a fundraiser for the club’s charitable activities. These include providing funds for home heating fuel assistance, hosting community events like the race and the annual Easter parade and egg hunt, as well as supporting mentoring and leadership development for area youth.

Cate Williams at 7 years of age finishes the Deb Beckett Memorial 5K run just ahead of her father Joe.
Erin Magill is the first overall female finisher.
Tim Richmond is the first overall finisher.
Photos by Al Frey

This year’s event nearly doubled the number of last year’s registrants and included 72 runners and 25 walkers the morning of Saturday, July 2. As participants assembled, special guest Champ, the Vermont Lake Monster’s mascot, helped get the group revved up for a good race.

Champ greets arriving runners. Photo by Susan Cote
The runners start out on the Deb Beckett Memorial 5K on Saturday morning. Photo by Al Frey

Tim Richmond led the field with a time of 18:38. Last year’s winner, Erin Magill, clocked the fastest run among female runners at 19:34.

Top finishers by age and gender

12 AND UNDER
Male
Ethan St. Amour, 34:08
Grayson Pogact, 43:58
Andrew Meisenzahl, 47:23
Female
Cate Williams, 25:05
Gianna Callan, 35:17
Wren Hayes, 42:30
13-19 YEARS OLD
Male
Luca Bonfigli, 19:17
Clay Nicholson, 21:04
Oliver Cheer, 22:52
Female
Corinna Hobbs, 20:45
Chloe Stidsen, 23:14
Sophia Jacobs, 39:15
20–39 YEARS OLD
Male
Mike Bonfigli, 19:23
Jeff Mercia, 21:13
Kidder Spollane, 22:09
Female
Erin Magill, 19:34
Elena McCormick, 27:42
Allison Waring, 31:07
40–59 YEARS
Male
Tim Richmond, 18:38
Tom Chittenden, 19:02
Paul Faester, 20:46
Female
Emily Raymond, 21:00
Katie Robinson, 24:23
Andrea Metzke, 28:11
60 YEARS AND OVER
Male
Ben Rose, 22:55
Peter Moreman, 27:14
Jeff Mercure, 28:52
Female
Ann Laramee, 28:04
Nancy Antos, 31:17
Evelyn Sikorski, 32:35

Rotarian Sherry Pidgeon hands out medals to top finishers. Photos by Susan Cote

For a full list of runner times visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1453/page/deb-beckett-memorial-5k.

