D’Agostino appointed to selectboard

May 6, 2021

The selectboard unanimously appointed Greta D’Agostino Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the board and return it to its full five-person membership.

The appointment came after an interview session with four finalists who had been chosen from 10 original applicants. The seat was vacated by the resignation of Joy Limoge in February. It will be up for election next March.

D’Agostino currently serves on the Williston Community Justice Board and as a justice of the peace. Professionally, she is a social worker who has worked with youth throughout the state, according to her application materials submitted to the board in April.

“I have long considered running for a seat on the selectboard and now is the right time for me personally and professionally,” she wrote in her application. “This is a time of much change for our town, state and country, and I feel that my voice will be beneficial in town governance at this time.

“I also feel that with Joy’s resignation, it is important that we continue to have female representation on the selectboard.”

D’Agostino believes her perspective is representative of many Williston residents and said she understands the priorities of young families living in town.

D’Agostino will be sworn into the position by Town Clerk Sarah Mason and have an orientation meeting with Town Manager Erik Wells in the coming days.

“Congratulations to Greta and thank you to all of you who applied,” board chair Terry Macaig said.

— Jason Starr