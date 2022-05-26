CVSD makes new hires

May 26, 2022

Diversity director welcomed

Asma Ali Abunaib

The Champlain Valley School District has hired Asma Ali Abunaib as its new director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Abunaib comes to the district from a project manager position for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. She studied at Gezira University in Sudan and earned a post-graduate degree in peace and development studies from Juba University in South Sudan. She has also earned a master’s degree from the Intercultural Service Leadership and Management School for International Training in Brattleboro and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont.

She will start the job on June 1.

“Dr. Abunaib’s knowledge and experience will enable the district to not only continue our DEI journey but also further it at a more rapid pace,” Superintendent Rene Sanchez said. “With our other directors, she will help us increase inclusivity and equity within our schools.”

Abunaib’s job description includes supporting school-based administrators in the implementation of the district’s equity policy and providing learning experiences for district employees. It also includes assessing and remediating opportunity gaps based on social and cultural factors.

“I am delighted to join Champlain Valley School District and look forward to starting my new career chapter,” Abunaib said. “I am looking forward to learning from and sharing my knowledge and experience with each one of you.”

An interview committee assisted administrators with the hiring process.

“(Abunaib) brings a wider view of the world and new ways of analyzing and processing information into our systems to change stereotypes and include historically silenced voices,” said Ainaka Luna, a Hinesburg Community School educator who served on the hiring committee.

Special education leader hired for school district

Evan Sivo

Evan Sivo has been hired as the Champlain Valley School District’s behavior systems director, a role that administers the district’s special education program for students with social-emotional disabilities.

Sivo will also provide district-wide leadership in social and emotional learning. He has been with the district since 2016 as a special educator at the Hinesburg Community School and was a behavior interventionist at the Howard Center prior to that.

“I believe social, emotional and behavioral well-being is imperative to a student’s success and leads to greater academic outcomes,“ he said.

Sivo graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in education.

“(He) brings extensive expertise in social-emotional learning and behavioral systems (and a) firm commitment to ensuring that our classrooms are accessible to all learners,” Director of Student Support Services Meagan Roy said.

Gagne promoted to early education director

Erin Gagne

The Champlain Valley School District has promoted Erin Gagne to director of early education. She joined the district last August as an intensive needs special educator and an early education intensive needs coach.

Gagne will begin her leadership duties on July 1, overseeing all aspects of early childhood education in the district, including early childhood special education.

Gagne graduated from Rivier College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, special education and human development. She earned a master’s degree in intensive special education from the University of Vermont.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with dedicated early childhood educators and with the CVSD leadership team,” she said. “I look forward to supporting school, family and community partnerships to promote high-quality, enriching early learning experiences for all children.”

S. Burlington school administrator to become chief operations officer

Gary Marckres

Gary Marckres has been appointed chief operations officer for the Champlain Valley School District, replacing Jeanne Jensen, who plans to stay on in a part-time, special projects role.

Marckres comes to CVSD from the South Burlington School District, where he has been the director of operations and financial management for four years. He also was chair of the Grand Isle/Champlain Islands School District’s Board of Directors for many years.

Marckres studied business administration and served in the Army National Guard. He starts the new job July 1.

“I am very excited to join and work with the CVSD leadership team, staff and students,” he said. “I believe this is a great opportunity to continue my career of service in one of the most respected school districts in Vermont. I am looking forward to getting to know and work with CVSD’s dedicated staff and hope that we can continue to advance the work that Jeanne Jensen and her team did so well over the past several years.”

The job description includes overseeing transportation, facilities and grounds, food service, technology, human resources and finance.

“Mr. Marckres is a wonderful addition to our leadership team,” said Superintendent Rene Sanchez. “His previous work in finance and operations in South Burlington will enable him to step into the position and be successful.”