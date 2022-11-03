Colchester event host Jon Turner at the 2021 Burlington Vets Town Hall at Ethan Allen Homestead. Turner served with the Marines between 2003-2007 and deployed to Haiti, Fallujah and Ramadi, Iraq. Since his discharge, he has traveled extensively and worked with various communities to assist in the veteran reintegration process from paper-making to outdoor recreation and farming. Photo courtesy of Megan Humphrey
The McCarthy Arts Center at St. Michael’s College will host a Veterans Town Hall on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The event, open to the public, is a community forum aimed at increasing communication and understanding between local war veterans and their communities.
The event is organized by a new nonprofit based in Essex called Vets Town Hall, which aims to organize similar events nationwide. Founder and author Sebastian Junger organized his first Veterans Town Hall in 2015 in Massachusetts. The events allow veterans of any era who served in any capacity to stand before their community and speak about what it was like to serve their country. The events are non-political and welcoming of all perspectives.
“It takes courage to stand up and speak. It also takes courage to sit down and listen,” said Junger, referencing a quote often attributed to Winston Churchill.
Vets Town Hall aims to establish annual town halls in every state supporting local organizers and hosting a calendar of events at www.vetstownhall.org.