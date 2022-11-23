Williston’s Digital Learning Leader, Jessica Wilson, was presented with Vita-Learn’s Frank Watson Award on Friday at their annual Vermont Fest conference in Killington.
The award is presented to a person whose many years of devoted service, vision, and leadership have significantly advanced educational technology at the local, regional and state level.
According to a release put out by the Champlain Valley School District, Wilson has educated elementary and middle school students at both the Hinesburg Community School and the Williston schools with state-of-the-art technology through the rapidly changing eras of iPads and Chromebooks. She inspires students and adults to explore new ideas, including video production, live-streaming school events, computer animation, coding and much more.
One of her efforts each year is to get teachers and students to participate in the national Doodle for Google contest. This May, Kyle Adams, a first grader at Allen Brook School was named the winner for the state of Vermont.
“The Williston Schools are so grateful for the years of dedicated and expert support of our Digital Learning Leader, Jessica Wilson. Jess is constantly stepping up and stepping into whatever it takes to advance student learning, especially in areas of transformative and responsible use of digital-age tools in teaching and learning. She serves as a role model to students and adults—not just for what it means to be a good digital citizen, but also a good human being,” said Greg Marino, lead principal for the Williston schools.
Wilson also serves on Williston schools’ wellness and safety committees and on the board of the Vermont NEA.
In 2021, the Frank Watson Award was given by Vita-Learn to Bonnie Birdsall, the Director of Digital Learning & Communication for the Champlain Valley School District.
Vita-Learn is a nonprofit organization that provides professional development, training and networking opportunities with the mission to prepare today’s learners for the demands of tomorrow by promoting and supporting the use of information technology to transform Vermont education.
Additional CVSD staff members recognized
Seven CVSD educators completed the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Project (VSLP), a 17-month professional development experience.
Courtney Krahn, assistant principal, Charlotte Central School
Jensa Bushey, CVSD district literacy leader
Angela Filion, principal, Allen Brook School
Sarah Crum, CVSD director of learning and innovation
Caitlin Bianchi, math coordinator, Williston Schools
Arthur Chiaravalli, Fairbanks house director, Champlain Valley Union High School
Jennifer Roth, principal, Charlotte Central School
CVSD Outstanding Educators 2022
Hannah Carey and Heidi Huestis were recognized earlier this month at UVM’s 42nd Outstanding Educator event. Hannah is a math teacher at CVU and Heidi is the librarian at Charlotte Central School. They were nominated by their peers and building administrators.
Mantagaris named Vermont NEA Education Support Professional of the Year
Gloria Mantagaris, a paraeducator at the Shelburne Community School (SCS), has been named the Vermont NEA's Education Support Professional of the Year. In announcing her honor, the Vermont NEA noted about Mantagaris: A leader, negotiator, and active member of the Champlain Valley Education Association, Gloria was instrumental in forming her district’s Paraeducator Mentor Program. She has also helped secure extra sick time and an additional paid week during April break for ESP. In short, according to Stephanie Dupras, who is the co-coordinator of the ESP Peer Mentor Program, “Gloria’s passion for this profession is unparalleled. She is always an advocate for what is right and just for all ESP families. She is a peer that I look to in admiration for all she does for the ESP profession.”
In her application, Mantagaris said, “The core of my work is to foster trusting relationships with all students. Student success is driven by meeting them at their needs and this is something I live and work by.”