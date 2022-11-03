featured Uplifting lesson Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hot air balloons make a pit stop in front of Allen Brook School on Friday. Students were called out of the building to witness the spectacle. Courtesy photo by Greta D’Agostino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for November 3, 2022 Digital Edition for November 3, 2022 1 hr ago Weather Currently in Williston 34° Clear57° / 34° 7 AM 35° 8 AM 36° 9 AM 42° 10 AM 52° 11 AM 57° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now Williston office building demolished CVSD considers central office move to Williston Town Cobbler calls it a career Taft Corners petition fails Getting to know Noah Hyman Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2022 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.