CVU Robotics Team

Last year’s CVU Robotics Team won the Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship.  Observer courtesy photo

Coming off of an extraordinarily successful season last year, the CVU Robotics Team — The RoboHawks — is working hard to prepare for the upcoming season. 

Last year the team won the Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship and received the prestigious “Inspire Award” for being an exemplary team and ambassador for FIRST. 