Coming off of an extraordinarily successful season last year, the CVU Robotics Team — The RoboHawks — is working hard to prepare for the upcoming season.
Last year the team won the Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship and received the prestigious “Inspire Award” for being an exemplary team and ambassador for FIRST.
These results qualified the RoboHawks for the World Championships. Thanks to support from community members and local businesses, the team was able to travel to Houston, Texas, in April to compete at Worlds. While we didn’t receive any awards, we learned a lot and can’t wait to put that knowledge to work this season.
This year we are keeping our momentum going with an emphasis on expanding access to our program. We want everyone to have the ability to be involved in robotics, so we plan to offer multiple opportunities for students in the Champlain Valley School District to participate in this incredible program.
We are encouraging as many CVSD students (middle and high school) to get involved in FIRST robotics programs, which are perhaps the best real world STEM learning students can experience. These programs help students to learn science, engineering and technology skills, inspire innovation and foster self-confidence, teamwork, communication and leadership. It is a “sport for the mind” and truly the only sport where everyone can go pro.
We are excited to announce that this year we will be running a JV team at CVU. This team will meet after school every Tuesday from 3:15 to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 13. If you are interested in coding, engineering, design or digital media, come check it out. We are also offering an engineering club for students during C3 time, which allows students to explore STEAM through hands-on projects.
For middle school students, the RoboHawks are working to create a FIRST Lego League (FLL) robotics team in every middle school in the district. FLL is an international competition hosted by FIRST, similar to FIRST Tech Challenge, except challenges are solved using Lego robots. We will be hosting a workshop on FLL and robotics coding on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3:45 p.m. in the CVU robotics room 154. We encourage any students, parents, teachers and coaches interested in starting a Lego robotics team to come to the workshop.
We need volunteers and mentors to get the middle school teams off the ground. No experience is necessary and stipends are available.