January is officially National Mentoring Month, a time to reflect on the myriad worthwhile outcomes that come from young people having engaged, positive role models in their lives.
As the Connecting Youth (CY) Mentoring coordinator at Williston Central School, I am thrilled to recognize National Mentoring Month because I see firsthand how the contributions of mentors and the successes of mentees produce a lifetime’s worth of celebrations.
We officially recognize mentors this month by publicly saying “thank you.” But I know it requires more than a month to show the proper level of appreciation for mentoring efforts. The adults who are part of Williston’s CY Mentoring program are responsible for making deep and lasting impacts that are felt every day in our school and community. Williston as a whole is better off because of these mentors.
Williston is fortunate to have more than 50 fabulous and dedicated adult mentors who spend an hour a week with a Williston student. Our mentors embrace the power of relationships. They know one person can change a young person’s life. They are empowered to make a difference. It’s no accident that the average mentor here at WSC has 5.5 years of involvement in the program. Our mentors have seen growth, boosted the trajectories of young lives, and made the community stronger. I am proud of them. They should rightly be proud of themselves.
Williston’s CY Mentoring program is supported by a number of community organizations, like the Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond, which has been a long-time supporter. The club’s annual donations are used to buy books, activity supplies and more. Rotary also helps support literacy initiatives interwoven into the mentoring program and assists in the recruitment of new mentors.
In addition to the outstanding support from the Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond, we also are indebted to the contributions of Darn Tough, Williston Starbucks, klworks (Kevin Lewis) and PrintTech.
There is reciprocity in healthy mentoring relationships. Both mentor and mentee develop a shared sense of purpose and respect. Those connections spill out to the world at large, where positive, confident youngsters become amazing adults.
On behalf of the entire Williston school community, it’s my pleasure to extend a massive dose of thanks to those who’ve made the CY Mentoring program truly remarkable.
Rebecca Martell is the Connecting Youth Mentoring coordinator at Williston Central School.