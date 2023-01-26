Connecting Youth Mentoring Program, mentor and mentee

Scott Paluska, left, spends time with student Ben Friedman as part of Williston Central School’s Connecting Youth Mentoring program. Observer courtesy photo

January is officially National Mentoring Month, a time to reflect on the myriad worthwhile outcomes that come from young people having engaged, positive role models in their lives.

As the Connecting Youth (CY) Mentoring coordinator at Williston Central School, I am thrilled to recognize National Mentoring Month because I see firsthand how the contributions of mentors and the successes of mentees produce a lifetime’s worth of celebrations.