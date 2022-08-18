Marino: ‘We are definitely in a pinch’
As school administrators prepare to welcome students back to Allen Brook and Williston Central schools in less than two weeks, a key piece of the staffing puzzle remains unaccounted for.
As school administrators prepare to welcome students back to Allen Brook and Williston Central schools in less than two weeks, a key piece of the staffing puzzle remains unaccounted for.
The group that helps educate students with intensive special needs is short-staffed by about 25 percent.
“We are definitely in a pinch,” said Williston Lead Principal Greg Marino. “We are pulling out all the stops in terms of trying to get the word out, but we’ve just seen a lack of applicants.”
Ideally, each intensive paraeducator is paired 1-to-1 with a student with intensive special needs, guiding them throughout the school day, and remaining paired with them throughout the school year. This builds familiarity and trust that benefits the student and is rewarding to the educator. It takes a patient, observant and creative caregiver to do the job well and workers of all ages and backgrounds can be successful, Marino said.
Williston’s two schools have 21 intensive paraeducators positions combined. There are currently five vacancies. No license is needed, and pay ranges from $18-$20 per hour. Last year at this time, the schools were short two intensive paraeducators, and have gone into the school year short-staffed in this area before. Two years ago, however, the schools had a full complement of intensive staff.
Vermont’s ongoing workforce shortage has been felt across industries. Just this week, one of Williston’s most recognizable restaurants announced it is temporarily closing due to under-staffing (see page 4). Williston Central and Allen Brook schools, of course, can’t simply close. If the staffing shortage persists into the school year, administrators will have to move traditional paraeducators and special educators away from other responsibilities to work with intensive-needs students.
“We are going to be scrambling to provide the support that some of these students need to be successful in this setting,” said Marino.
The two schools’ teachers, administrators and bus drivers are fully staffed, but there are open positions on the custodial and building maintenance staff, Marino said. There are also four openings for traditional paraeducators. These would be among the first people asked to take on intensive paraeducator responsibilities if needed.
“It’s a different intensity of work,” Marino said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Williston
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.