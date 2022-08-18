District promotes new tool for community feedback
The Champlain Valley School Board on Tuesday awarded a contract to Safety Systems of Vermont to install a new door access system at exterior doors at Allen Brook and Williston Central schools.
Other schools in the district already have access systems installed by the Colchester company and the district is working to get all buildings under the same system. The system uses a keyless access card for staff members, with data stored on a server at Champlain Valley Union High School.
“This will allow the district to better manage building access district wide,” a recommendation from first-year Chief Operations Officer Gary Marckres and District Facilities Director Chris Giard states.
Six doors at Allen Brook and eight doors at Williston Central will be outfitted with the new technology at a total cost of $57,000. The system will better secure the schools by eliminating the potential for human error (e.g., failing to re-lock a door upon exiting or entering), Williston Lead Principal Greg Marino said. With the card system, the door will lock automatically. It’s also more convenient for staff, he said.
The system won’t change the way parents access school buildings. A video doorbell at the main entrance will still be in use.
Also Tuesday, school district Communications Director Bonnie Birdsall announced that the district’s website (www.cvsdvt.org) has been redesigned. The redesign gives more prominence to the district’s “Let’s Talk” communication channel, which was launched in May. Administrators are promoting the channel as the preferred method for community members to get in touch with the district.
The “Let’s Talk” tab appears on every page of the website, inviting people to categorize who they are (student, parent, employee, community member) and the nature of their communication (question, comment, concern, compliment). There are also “subject” and “message” fields that resemble a typical email. Communications can be sent anonymously and will be routed to the appropriate staff member. The district promises a response within three business days.
“Unlike an email, your inquiry is automatically routed to the person or team best suited to respond, ensuring you receive timely and accurate responses every time,” the district wrote in a May newsletter announcing the Let’s Talk launch.
Let’s Talk is produced by the Washington D.C.-based company K-12 Insight. Its website describes the technology as a way for school administrators to organize community feedback that currently comes in multiple forms, such as phone messages, emails and social media posts.
“You’re probably collecting feedback already, most likely in an ad hoc disorganized way,” an introductory video on the technology — at www.k12insight.com/lets-talk/ — states. “By providing clarity on what’s trending, Let’s Talk allows you to pre-emptively address issues most important to your community.”
Birdsall said parents and caregivers can continue to contact teachers directly. But the Let’s Talk method may be more efficient in some cases.
“Sometimes emails or phone calls don’t get you directly to the person you need and require additional work on behalf of the person submitting the inquiry or the person receiving it,” Birdsall said. “Let’s Talk helps to make the ‘customer service’ experience more efficient for all.”