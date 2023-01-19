The union of Champlain Valley School District teachers — known formally as the Champlain Valley Education Association — and the Champlain Valley School Board have mutually agreed on a new three-year employment contract for teachers.
The new contract will expire in the spring of 2025.
The contract installs pay raises for teachers of 5 percent this year, 6 percent next year and 4.75 percent in the final year of the contract. Teachers’ health insurance benefits are negotiated under a separate statewide contract.
As part of the contract, the board and teachers will create committees to explore issues related to safety and seniority, among other issues, according to a news release issued by the school district.
“Our board is grateful for the collaborative approach we were able to take with the union during the negotiation process,” board chair Angela Arsenault said. “We thank our teachers for their patience as the two parties worked through the scheduling challenges inherent in planning multiple meetings and — mostly and always — for their unwavering dedication to the students of CVSD.”
The school board voted to approve the contract last Tuesday. The teachers’ union ratified it the following day. The previous contract expired last June.
“After working without a contract for six months, teachers represented by the Champlain Valley Education Association are relieved to finally settle and ratify a successor agreement,” said Lisa Bisbee, chief negotiator for the teachers. “This new contract will ensure that all teachers will see some increase, while also going a long way toward attracting and retaining teachers in our district given the very tight labor market for educators.”