CVU Activities Director Ricky McCollum

New CVU Activities Director Ricky McCollum (Observer photo by Al Frey)

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com

Ricky McCollum is bringing years of experience from every level of student athletics to his new role at Champlain Valley Union High School.

McCollum was chosen to oversee CVU’s co-curriculars by a hiring team that consisted of students, teachers, staff, coaches and community members. His commitment to ensuring that students always feel a sense of belonging and allowing them to develop life-long healthy habits is what makes McCollum the right fit for the job, according to CVU principal Adam Bunting.