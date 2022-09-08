Inaugural arts event rings in the new school year
Despite a misty night and the threat of harder rain bringing thoughts of cancellation, “Playing Fields” came to CVU’s athletic field on Tuesday night.
A welcome-back-to-school party in collaboration with the Flynn Theater, the event kicked off with a performance by Brooklyn band Red Baraat.
“We’re doing this no matter what!” said band leader and dhol drum player Sunny Jain.
The band and its lively music encouraged those in the audience to start dancing — though it was mostly the youngest in attendance who took the initiative to actually start moving.
The Burlington-based Flynn Center for the Performing Arts started envisioning this event in the spring and began contacting schools in the summer about hosting.
“Playing Fields” was created with a thought toward how the pandemic disrupted school and parents’ work schedules. Flynn Center Executive Director Jay Wahl described it as a community celebration of the return to school.
“The idea of play is to be together,” he said. “Play is central to the arts, and central to community joy. There’s nothing better than the infectious joy that art (creates).”
About an hour into the event, the band Birdmen took to the field and started to play. Coming all the way from the Netherlands, Close Act street theater brought to life 25-foot “puppets” that engaged with the audience by walking around and bending down to greet those in attendance.
When asked what he thought of the display, Adam Bunting, CVU’s principal, responded, “Spookier than I imagined. They are so cool. I want them to come into the school.”
“Playing Fields” will also be staged at Burlington High School at 6 p.m. this Thursday.
