What constitutes a “good” education? How important are athletics and extracurriculars to a child’s school experience? Who benefits from learning outdoors?
These and many more questions are up for discussion as the Champlain Valley School District (CVSD) launches a seven-month process to map out the district’s mission and vision for the next five years.
School administrators started this first-time process last spring with the school board’s help. A steering committee consisting of parents/caregivers, students, faculty, staff, leaders of businesses and organizations, principals, school administrators, school board members and other community members started meeting in September.
This month, the public is invited to weigh in at a series of community forums: Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m. at the CVU library; Oct. 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Williston Central School Community Room; and Oct. 17, 9-11 a.m. at the Pierson Library in Shelburne.
“A strategic plan is the vehicle that allows an organization to look at its future. Through visioning, developing a mission, examining core values and setting achievable goals, the district moves toward the attainment of school improvement,” a school district news release on the initiative states.
The goal is to present a final plan to the school board for adoption in March.
“CVSD values and invites all members of our community to participate in this process and to help identify our shared values and priorities,” the news release says. “We hope to hear from folks who have students in our schools, as well as those who don’t. We also want to hear from students, employees and local business and government leaders. Our plan for the next five years will be stronger and smarter with a diversity of voices working together on its creation.”
Thoughts about the process can be submitted through an online survey at https://bit.ly/CVSDOct22 The survey will be open through the month of October.