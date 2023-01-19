Williston Recreation Director, Todd Goodwin

Williston Recreation Director, Todd Goodwin instructs first and second graders on some finer points of the game on Saturday morning at Williston Central School "old gym."

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com

Observer photos by Al Frey

Williston first and second graders tip-off to start their game on Saturday morning.
First and second graders play their game.
Sportsmanship is the name of the game as first and second graders congratulate each other at the end of their game.
Williston 5/6 girls wait for their chance to play against a team from Colchester on Saturday morning at Williston Central School.
The Colchester fifth and sixth grade girls team gets a short jump shot as they battle the Williston girls on Saturday morning at Williston Central School.