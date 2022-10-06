CVU's Evan Lynds leaps high
WWW.alfreyphotography.com

CVU’s Evan Lynds leaps high to break up a Hartford pass attempt during the Redhawks’ game vs. the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg. CVU won the game 31-19. 

CVU's Brayden Trombly breaks a tackle

CVU's Brayden Trombly breaks a tackle to extend his run.
CVU's Max Destito takes the snap

CVU's Max Destito takes the snap.
CVU's Christian Hathorn makes a diving catch

CVU's Christian Hathorn makes a diving catch.