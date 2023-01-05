Race across the snow - CVU Nordic Jan 5, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CVU's Matt Servin leads the pack at the start of the boys race during the Burlington High School relays on Dec 28 at Sleepy Hollow in Huntington. WWW.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Observer Photos by Al Frey CVU's Jack Crum climbs a short rise in the course during the boys race at the Burlington High School relays on the 28th at Sleepy Hollow in Huntington. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Patterson Frazier tags off to race partner Luke Buehler during the boys race at the Burlington High School relays. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Lilyanna Mittelstadt skates across a flat during the girls race at the Burlington High School relays on the 28th at Sleepy Hollow in Huntington. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Kate Sayre crosses the finish line during the girls race. WWW.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for January 5, 2023 Digital Edition for January 5, 2023 10 hrs ago Weather Currently in Williston 39° Cloudy42° / 33° 4 PM 40° 5 PM 39° 6 PM 38° 7 PM 39° 8 PM 38° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex Holiday Decorating Contest winners announced Travails of winter travel in Williston Who's at the feeder? Christmas tree pickup set for Jan. 7 Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2023 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.