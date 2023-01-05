CVU's goalie, Grace Feruson

CVU's goalie Grace Feruson makes a save during the Cougarhawks' 1-0 loss to the Kingdom Blades on the 28th at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com
CVU's Clark Clark

CVU's Clark Clark gets by the Kingdom Blade's Kennedy Perrigo during the Cougarhawks' 1-0 loss to the Blades on the 28th at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.
CVU's Megan Rivard and Kingdom Blade's Gabrielle Griffith

CVU's Megan Rivard and Kingdom Blade's Gabrielle Griffith battle for possession during the Cougarhawks' 1-0 loss to the Blades on the 28th at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.

Observer Photos by Al Frey