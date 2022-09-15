Featured CVU Sports Photos Observer photos by Al Frey Sep 15, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CVU's Shannon Kenelly sets the ball for a Samara Ashooh swing during the Redhawks' match vs. the Burlington Seahorses on Friday evening in Hinesburg. www.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CVU's Maddy Bunting keeps the ball in play. www.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Merrill Jacobs sets the ball at the net. www.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Mason Barron heads the ball toward the Rutland goal during the Redhawks' game vs. the Rutland Raiders on Thursday afternoon in Essex. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's McKinley Martin wins the header. www.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Thomas Roberts battles Rutland's Aiden Good for the ball during the Redhawks' game vs the Raiders on Thursday afternoon in Essex. www.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for September 15, 2022 Digital Edition for September 15, 2022 15 hrs ago Weather Currently in Williston 46° Clear61° / 46° 10 PM 46° 11 PM 46° 12 AM 46° 1 AM 48° 2 AM 48° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now Heavy rain causes sinkhole, exposes gas line Board reduces Taft Corners building heights New executive director takes the helm at Catamount Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont VTrans tries ‘zipper merge’ tactic for interstate project Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2022 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.