CVU Wrestling - Mat match Jan 19, 2023

CVU's Matt Smardon drives forward to take down his opponent from Spaulding during the Redhawks' tri-meet with Spaulding and MMU on the 11th in Hinesburg. Matt won his match. Observer photo by Al Frey

CVU's Cassidy Fleming tries for a double leg take-down on her opponent from Spaulding during the Redhawks' tri-meet with Spaulding and MMU on the 11th in Hinesburg. Cassidy was defeated in her match.

CVU's Thomas Murphy works to roll his opponent from Spaulding onto his back. Tom won his match by fall.

CVU's wrestling head coach Scott Bissonette yells encouragement to his wrestlers.

CVU's Camden Ayer wins his matches with both of his Spaulding and MMU opponents during the Redhawks' tri-meet with Spaulding and MMU.

Digital Edition for January 19, 2023