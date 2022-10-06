CVU Girls Soccer Photos by Al Frey Oct 6, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CVU's Stella Dooley battles for possession during the Redhawks' game vs the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Monday afternoon in Hinesburg. WWW.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CVU's Zoe Klein chases down the loose ball. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Ezra Dzjurzynski steps in front of a St. Johnsbury player. WWW.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for October 6, 2022 Digital Edition for October 6, 2022 10 hrs ago Weather Currently in Williston 74° Partly Cloudy74° / 41° 4 PM 74° 5 PM 73° 6 PM 69° 7 PM 63° 8 PM 61° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store Snyder project modified, still not approved DRB approves hotel design and car dealership plan Voters faced with universal broadband question Electric vehicle festival in Williston set for Saturday, Oct. 1 Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2022 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.