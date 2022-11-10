CVU's Chloe Pecor gets out ahead of Rutland's Lanza Bellomo

CVU's Chloe Pecor gets out ahead of Rutland's Lanza Bellomo during the Redhawks' 3-0 semifinal win over Rutland on Tuesday afternoon in Hinesburg.

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com
The CVU Redhawks celebrate a goal

The CVU Redhawks celebrate a goal during their 3-0 semifinal win over Rutland on Tuesday afternoon in Hinesburg.
CVU's Ava Barron gets out ahead of Rutland's Bethany Solari

CVU's Ava Barron gets out ahead of Rutland's Bethany Solari during the Redhawks' 3-0 semifinal win over Rutland on Tuesday afternoon in Hinesburg.

Observer photos by Al Frey