CVU Football: Seizing the semifinal Nov 10, 2022

CVU's Aidan Morris kicks off to begin the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg. The 'Hawks won 49-24.

CVU's Alex Provost makes a nice catch along the sideline during the Redhawks' 49-24 football semifinal win over the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg.

CVU's Asher Vaughn breaks into the clear for a touchdown run.

CVU's Jack Sumner breaks a tackle to run for a touchdown.

CVU's Alex Provost leaps to make an interception.

Photos by Al Frey