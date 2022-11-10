CVU's Aidan Morris

CVU's Aidan Morris kicks off to begin the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg. The 'Hawks won 49-24.

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com
CVU's Alex Provost makes a nice catch

CVU's Alex Provost makes a nice catch along the sideline during the Redhawks' 49-24 football semifinal win over the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg.
CVU's Asher Vaughn

CVU's Asher Vaughn breaks into the clear for a touchdown run.
CVU's Jack Sumner

CVU's Jack Sumner breaks a tackle to run for a touchdown.
CVU's Alex Provost leaps to make an interception

CVU's Alex Provost leaps to make an interception.

Photos by Al Frey