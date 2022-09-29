CVU Field Hockey 1

CVU's Miranda Oppenheimer plays the ball in a crowd during the Redhawks' game vs the Burlington Seahorses on Saturday morning in Burlington.

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com
CVu Field Hockey 2

CVU's Lindsey Auriemma works along the sideline against Burlington's Ava Kahl.
CVU Field Hockey 3

CVU's Tess Everett turns the corner on Burlington's Maria Worden.
CVU Field Hockey 4

The CVU Redhawks celebrate a goal on their way to a win over the Burlington Seahorses on Satuday morning in Burlington.

Observer photos by Al Frey