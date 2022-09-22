CVU's Eli Marden tries to take the ball from South Burlington's Gabriel Gelfenbein

CVU's Eli Marden tries to take the ball from South Burlington's Gabriel Gelfenbein during the Redhawks' game vs the Wolves on Friday afternoon in Hinesburg

 WWW.alfreyphotography.com

CVU Boys Soccer

CVU's Charlie Jennings tangles with South Burlington's Hammad Ali

CVU's Charlie Jennings tangles with South Burlington's Hammad Ali during the Redhawks' game vs the Wolves on Friday afternoon in Hinesburg
CVU's Lucas Kelley battles with South Burlington's Nathaniel Hasenecz

CVU's Lucas Kelley battles with South Burlington's Nathaniel Hasenecz during the Redhawks' game vs the Wolves on Friday afternoon in Hinesburg.
CVU's Kyle Clairmont

CVU's Kyle Clairmont looks to pass the ball during the Redhawks' game vs the South Burlington Wolves on Friday afternoon in Hinesburg

Observer photos by Al Frey