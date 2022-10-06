CVU's Camden Ayer hits out of the sand on the 7th
WWW.alfreyphotography.com

Green scenes

CVU’s Camden Ayer hits out of the sand on the 7th hole during the Boys NVAC Golf Championship held at the Williston Golf Club on Sept. 28.

CVU's Bryce Bortnick makes his approach shot to the 4th green

CVU's Bryce Bortnick makes his approach shot to the 4th green.
CVU's Kaiden McClure looks to make a put on the 4th green

CVU's Kaiden McClure looks to make a put on the 4th green.
CVU's Jack Byran hits his tee shot on the 7th

CVU's Jack Byran hits his tee shot on the 7th.