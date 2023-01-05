CVU's Sam Sweeney defends against Brattleboro's Jordy Allembert

CVU’s Sam Sweeney defends against Brattleboro’s Jordy Allembert during the Redhawks’ game vs. the Colonels on Dec. 22 in Hinesburg. CVU defeated Brattleboro by a score of 62-38.

CVU's Tucker Tharpe drives into the paint on Brattleboro's Paul McGillion.
CVU's Logan Vaughan leaps up for the one handed jamb.
CVU's Alex Provost puts up a jumpshot from behind the arc.

