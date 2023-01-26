featured CVU Alpine - Mastering the twist Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CVU's Addison Bartley clips a gate on the blue course during the BHS dual slalom race at Cochran's on Monday the 16th. The CVU girls finished first in the team competition. WWW.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Observer photos by Al Frey CVU's Elizabeth Nostrand takes a tight line on the blue course during the BHS dual slalom race at Cochran's on Monday the 16th. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Lilly Caputoi sets her edges for the next gate on the red course. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Kyle Marvin rounds a gate on the red course during the BHS dual slalom race at Cochran's on Monday the 16th. The CVU boys finished first in the team competition. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Alden Endres takes an aggressive track on the red course. WWW.alfreyphotography.com CVU's Eli Quickel sets up for his next gate on the red course. WWW.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for January 26, 2023 Digital Edition for January 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Weather Currently in Williston 32° Cloudy33° / 16° 7 PM 32° 8 PM 31° 9 PM 31° 10 PM 30° 11 PM 31° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now A reckoning for Redhawks basketball Brady to step down from school board Airport noise monitors confirm F-35 impact Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood Thanks to Williston’s magnificent mentors Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2023 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.