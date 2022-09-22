CVSD Football Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CVSD Buccaneer 5/6 defensive back, Jack Blazewicz makes the tackle on the Chittenden East ball carrier during the Bucs game on Saturday morning at Palmer Field. www.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The CVSD Buccaneer 5/6 offense lines up against the Chttenden East team to run a play during the Bucs game on Saturday morning at Palmer Field. www.alfreyphotography.com CVSD Buccaneer 5/6 receiver, George Clauss makes a nice over-the-shoulder catch during the Bucs game vs Chittenden East on Saturday morning at Palmer Field. www.alfreyphotography.com CVSD Buccaneer 5/6 running back, Henry Kinlund takes the handoff from Lincoln Zappala during the Bucs game vs Chittenden East on Saturday morning at Palmer Field. www.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for September 22, 2022 Digital Edition for September 22, 2022 1 hr ago Weather Currently in Williston 62° Rain62° / 55° 8 AM 63° 9 AM 63° 10 AM 62° 11 AM 60° 12 PM 61° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now Heavy rain causes sinkhole, exposes gas line First retail cannabis outlets licensed New executive director takes the helm at Catamount Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont McCulloughs save Transcendental Meditation Center Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2022 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.