CVU picks up the pieces after social media misstep
The Champlain Valley Union High School girls basketball team is piecing its season back together after a racially charged lapse in judgment by one of its players on social media made it a pariah in its league.
In December, a Redhawk captain made a video with a family member that followed a trend on Tik Tok, lip-syncing a mock advertisement that uses a racial slur. Within an hour of posting it, she heard from her teammates.
“‘We understand you think this is being funny but it’s not,’” she was told, according to CVU Principal Adam Bunting, who has a daughter on the team. “‘People are going to be hurt by this.’ She took a step back and realized the error she made in thinking that because a family member is a person of color that it made it OK. She took it down right away when she got that feedback from her team.”
But a social media wildfire was already ablaze — the video had been recorded and was circulating among her varsity peers around Division 1. Rice Memorial and Burlington High School both cancelled their games against CVU, and other teams were considering similar protests.
Then, last Thursday, Bunting wrote and distributed online an “Open Letter to Vermont Students.” The letter acknowledges the harm the video caused in the community, explains the punitive and restorative consequences the player is facing and asks the basketball community to trust CVU’s response before considering cancelling games against the Redhawks.
“Students were fearful that they would be labeled as racist if they chose to play us, and they would face serious consequences on social media,” Bunting said in an interview Tuesday. “These players have worked for years to compete and play with one another so it would be a shame to stop that. But we also recognize that there is a dialogue happening here that is more important than basketball.”
That dialogue led to a joint statement read before CVU’s game Saturday against Burr and Burton Academy. Players from both teams locked arms before the game at center court as a Burr and Burton player read a statement disavowing racist and insensitive language and calling for solidarity in moving forward.
Three days later, after the Redhawks played St. Johnsbury, Bunting and CVU Athletic Director Ricky McCollum met with players and coaches in Essex to listen to their concerns and explain the administration’s response to the incident. The CVU game against Essex is scheduled for Monday. Since Bunting published his letter, Burlington and Rice have both rescheduled their games with CVU.
“Teams needed some time to think about how they process and work through some of the harm they felt,” Bunting said.
The player who posted the video was removed from her captainship with the team, suspended from playing and removed from leadership clubs at school. She has also experienced “significant consequences in her life outside of school,” Bunting wrote in his letter, without elaborating.
The administration, including the school district’s “diversity, equity and inclusion” staff, is undertaking a restorative process that they typically use in cases of bullying, harassment or hazing — although in this case there was no individual target of the harm.
Bunting promised in his letter to review the school’s policies and consequences. Earlier this school year, CVU held an assembly and workshops with students about hurtful and discriminatory language. Ultimately, though, students are responsible for their own social media use.
“We can’t deny someone the right to an education based on social media use,” Bunting said, “unless they are violating our bullying, harassment and hazing policy.”
The rise of TikTok has had consequences for school communities in Vermont. The platform promotes mimicry, where users try their hand at recreating trending videos. Posts that mimic the trend the CVU player followed are still viewable on the site. Last year, schools were struck by TikTok trends inciting school vandalism and the infamous “slap a teacher challenge.”
“Tik Tok (is) problematic,” Bunting said. “This most recent TikTok trend is an example of some of the harm that’s perpetuated on social media.”