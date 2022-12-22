Santa & Bill Skiff

Santa (Gary Howard) greets Bill Skiff, founding member of the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club at the 2022 Senior Holiday Luncheon.  Observer photo by Susan Cote

The Jonathan Milne Annual Senior Holiday Luncheon hosted by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club took place on December 14 at the Williston Federated Church. The jolly gathering featured a carol sing, turkey dinner with all the fixings, a visit from Santa and the awarding of beautiful poinsettias to lucky raffle ticket holders. 

Jonathan Milne Annual Senior Holiday Luncheon 2022

Williston-Richmond Rotarians welcome area seniors during the return of the Jonathan Milne Annual Senior Holiday Luncheon held on Dec. 14 at the Williston Federated Church.  Observer photo by Al Frey
Rotary Club President Sally Stockwell-Metro

Rotary Club President Sally Stockwell-Metro addresses the gathering.  Observer photo by Al Frey
Caterer Sandy Fisher at Senior Holiday Luncheon 2022

Caterer Sandy Fisher, right, with help from her husband Dale, dishes up full plates of turkey and all the fixings.  Observer photo by Al Frey
Rotarian Lesley Murray

Rotarian Lesley Murray carries full plates to the diners.  Observer photo by Al Frey
Ted Kenney at Senior Holiday Luncheon

Selectboard member and Rotarian Ted Kenney serves up turkey dinner to luncheon guests.
Rudolph the Reindeer (Marty LeWinter)

Rudolph the Reindeer (Marty LeWinter) provides piano accompaniment as Pastor Paul Eyer leads a Christmas carol sing.  Observer photo by Al Frey
Santa Claus (Gary Howard) at Senior Holiday Luncheon 2022

Santa Claus (Gary Howard) makes an appearance, spreading holiday joy and laughter.  Observer photo by Susan Cote