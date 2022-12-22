The Jonathan Milne Annual Senior Holiday Luncheon hosted by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club took place on December 14 at the Williston Federated Church. The jolly gathering featured a carol sing, turkey dinner with all the fixings, a visit from Santa and the awarding of beautiful poinsettias to lucky raffle ticket holders.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Basin average rainfall of 1" to 2" and about 1" of liquid equivalent from snowmelt is likely. The highest rainfall totals are expected in eastern facing slopes of the Adirondacks in Essex County, New York and across the southern Greens in Windsor County, Vermont, which could see locally higher totals to 2.5". Minor flood stage is expected to be reached on the Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the Mad River at Moretown, and the East Branch of the Ausable River which are of the highest concern at this time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after midnight, and peaking during the early to mid-morning hours on Friday before abating in the afternoon. In parts of the southern Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York, these strong winds may arrive soon after an elevation dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the region. This could exacerbate power outages for these locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
