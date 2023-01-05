Like a great number of New England towns, Williston has welcomed and cursed winter weather for years. It is celebrated for recreation and dreaded for the cold temperatures and difficult travel conditions.
To the 19th century residents, snow did not mean skiing but other opportunities for fun, such as sleighing.
In 1886, a local bragged about early snowstorms. A letter to the Burlington Free Press from Edmund Whitney recounted a foot of snow on Nov. 4-5 in 1862 “that made a week or so of fine sleighing … The drifts were so large that many of them remained on the ground all winter …” His love of the cold extended to what today seems like a risky sport. The newspaper reported that Mr. Whitney’s mare, Twanet, won a trotting race in February 1888 … on the river!
In the 1800s, Vermonters preferred snow- and ice-packed roads to ease winter travel. In the early 1900s, the emphasis changed to clear roads for motorized vehicles. Large snowstorms would often bring travel to a halt.
In 1917 it was reported that “the town has had a road snowplow made which has just been completed. It was used for the first time last week. It is hoped that now the roads … will be cleared so they will be safe …” according to the Burlington Free Press.
The challenge proved greater than having one plow. Since Route 2 was the main connection between Burlington and Montpelier, any travel restrictions became regional concerns. In the 1920s and 1930s, snow drifts could halt traffic around Taft Corners and along Route 2 to Richmond. In 1931, the news was that the “Burlington-Montpelier Road was impassable between Williston Village and French Hill and difficult of passage beyond Jonesville.” In 1937, the headline was “Storm Ties Up Fifty Automobiles at French Hill.”
The impact of serious snowstorms on local roads was depicted by Emerson Miles, Jr. in his “Memoirs of a Boy to Man.” Sometime shortly after World War II, Fred Shattuck, the road commissioner, came to the Miles residence and asked Emerson’s father if the teenagers, Emerson, and half-brother Earl, were home. “He wanted us with our shovels to work. We got into his ‘40 Chevrolet car which had chains on, and we headed up Oak Hill Road. In the car was also Freeman Lashua, Roland Osborne, Jesse Osborne, and Fred’s son-in-law Harvey Alapa. When we stopped, we were at the corner of West Butternut Road.”
It seems that Fred’s truck and plow were buried somewhere on the road; the group was not sure of the exact location.
Emerson picks up the story from there: “When we were getting organized Paul Keefe came along in his ’46 Jeep. Paul lived where Bill Skiff’s place is today. Paul asked Fred, ‘Think I can make it home?’ Fred replied, ‘Gee, I don’t know.’ At that, Paul put the Jeep in gear and up over the snowbank and down the road he went. All we could see were lights going up and down over drifts and into his driveway. Freeman spoke up and said, ‘Yes, and he drove right over your truck and plow.’
“As we walked down the roadway, I could see that there was a hard crust of snow that had held him up. About halfway down the road Freeman said, ‘It must be about here.’ We took shovel handles and poked through the crust until we hit the top of the cab. We shoveled out the side of the truck to put gas in. Fred got in and started it up and said, ‘Just go ahead and break the crust.’ It was a good 6 to 8 inches thick. … I saw him rock the truck and plow back and forth until he got about a six-foot start and low and behold, he plowed out the road. Fred had a ’46 K-6 International truck. Freeman stood on the back … with his shovel handle up over the cab in front of the windshield and steered Fred because the snow was coming over the plow and up over the windshield. After they plowed out the road on two passes, we returned by car home and Fred and Freeman continued to plow more roads …”
Miles also recalled that: “One year the snow was so deep my father couldn’t make it to the Talcott farm for milking for approximately three days … Dad went into the cellar and removed the top boards off the coal bin, cut up a belt for straps and made a pair of skis. He tried to get on top of the snow but failed. We took the snow and piled it on the front porch and carried some down cellar to drain so as to tunnel a path to the (North Williston) road … Three days later we heard a rattle, and the house shook. It was W.C. Kirby’s bulldozer breaking a single path down the road. Every now and then he would push a blade full off to the side so cars could pass each other. Dad walked behind it to the farm. I believe the milk had to be dumped in the barn because there was no power and all the cans were full.”
Jack Bradish became the Williston postmaster in 1951 and the post office moved from the Warren Store across Oak Hill Road to the large brick Bradish house. In the accompanying photograph, the vehicle is a 1948 Willys Jeep Station Wagon, their family car, and one particularly suited for the Williston roads in winter.
Son Bob Bradish recounted: “Robert Alberts was the rural mail carrier at that time and for many years after that. There could well have been times when my dad had to fill in … Floyd Putnam would fill in at the post office when needed … (I)n the winter all the postal patrons on the rural mail route were responsible for shoveling the snow away from their mailboxes. When we had a big snowstorm many of the mailboxes were not shoveled out, so the rural carrier couldn’t deliver the mail which would be brought back to the post office. It would then go out the next day with the carrier. Often people on the rural route would come to the post office to pick up their mail as soon as the roads were clear.”