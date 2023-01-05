The Bradish House

The Bradish House, the mid-century home of the Williston Post Office, is pictured alongside a 1948 Willys Jeep Station Wagon on Oak Hill Road after a snowstorm in the early 1950s. 

Photo courtesy of the Williston Historical Society

Like a great number of New England towns, Williston has welcomed and cursed winter weather for years. It is celebrated for recreation and dreaded for the cold temperatures and difficult travel conditions. 

To the 19th century residents, snow did not mean skiing but other opportunities for fun, such as sleighing. 