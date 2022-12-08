Lois (Johnson) Clark skiing

Lois (Johnson) Clark skiing on the hill in front of the Clark's home on Governor Chittenden Road circa 1950. Photo courtesy of Cameron Clark

For close to 90 years, Williston has taken its rightful place on the list of Vermont ski towns. From the UVM Outing Club trails on Brownell Mountain in the 1930s, the ski jumps on Redmond Road, Williston Ski Associates in North Williston, the Tuthill Family trails and races and Catamount Family Center, to the after school ski program at Cochran’s in Richmond, the reputation of the town as a great place to live for ski enthusiasts is well earned. 

So, when did skiing first appear in Williston? In 1914, “snow skates” were advertised in the Burlington Free Press by Smith’s Sporting Goods on Church Street in Burlington as the “latest novelty … and … specially recommended by a prominent New England physician as furnishing one of the best means of outdoor recreation.”  Perhaps local resident Lloyd Fuller used these skis in 1920 when he suffered an injury and was “confined with a bad knee, having tried to ski down a steep bank of snow. The doctor took nine stitches before the gash was closed.”

Marvin Clark skiing

Marvin Clark skiing on the hill in front of the Clark's home on Governor Chittenden Road circa 1950. Photo courtesy of Cameron Clark