For close to 90 years, Williston has taken its rightful place on the list of Vermont ski towns. From the UVM Outing Club trails on Brownell Mountain in the 1930s, the ski jumps on Redmond Road, Williston Ski Associates in North Williston, the Tuthill Family trails and races and Catamount Family Center, to the after school ski program at Cochran’s in Richmond, the reputation of the town as a great place to live for ski enthusiasts is well earned.
So, when did skiing first appear in Williston? In 1914, “snow skates” were advertised in the Burlington Free Press by Smith’s Sporting Goods on Church Street in Burlington as the “latest novelty … and … specially recommended by a prominent New England physician as furnishing one of the best means of outdoor recreation.” Perhaps local resident Lloyd Fuller used these skis in 1920 when he suffered an injury and was “confined with a bad knee, having tried to ski down a steep bank of snow. The doctor took nine stitches before the gash was closed.”
In the past, residents have taken to other forms of winter recreation. In “North Williston: Down Depot Hill,” Julia Fifield remembered “homemade jumpers” and how they were constructed with a barrel stave as a runner and a round piece of firewood that held a simple seat on top. The “staves were sanded and waxed to insure speed.” They spent hours maneuvering down a small hill and walking back up. “We made jumps and dug potholes … to make it more thrilling.”
Sliding on North Williston Road or Depot Hill all the way to the railroad tracks was an indication of the lack of traffic.
“We’d go down two deep — one lay down the sled and the other on top, carrying a lighted flashlight. If we saw car lights, we’d ditch ourselves … We usually made three or four trips before trudging home,” remembered Gertrude Urie.
A call for winter remembrances on the Facebook site of “If you grew up in Williston, then you remember…” elicited many enthusiastic answers. Jeff Isham emailed this account about his father.
“In the wintertime the road would be used for ice skating, but not by Teeny (George Isham). Teeny and his siblings would slide down the hill across from the (Lake Iroquois) schoolhouse, including in the early morning before school started. At night the kids would hang lanterns on the trees and slide down in between the trees to the road.”
The after-school ski program at the Cochran Ski Area in Richmond was led for many years by Williston physical education teacher Richard Farrell. Pam Reit recalled how Mr. Farrell “was so encouraging and took great care of me as my hands would ache and my leather mittens would shred on that darn rope tow!”
The easiest first skiing was often close to home. The photos on this page of Marvin and Lois Clark on their property on Governor Chittenden Road in the early 1950s were described by granddaughter Cameron Clark as “cow pasture skiing.” Bob Bradish, in a recent email, said he first learned to ski on the slope in front of their house on the corner of Oak Hill Road and Route 2.
Nancy Hassett Breiner remembered that “living on a farm, we mostly snowmobiled. On weekends we would have 30 machines on a ride. We held races on Lake Iroquois. My grandmother kept her trophy in her living room. We had so many bonfires on top of Martel Hill with so many machines in a circle. All the neighbors would join us.” Vickie Bissonette Durgin recalled similar fun: “We grew up on Stirrup Circle, snowmobiling across the open fields to visit cousins in Lamplite.”
Karen Peterson Shastany described some homemade winter activities. “In the early 1950s, my dad (Dr. Peterson) had a ‘fire pond‘ dug … We enjoyed it year-round although mostly in the winter when we would spend hours skating on it … We also had a toboggan run on a hill in the north meadow. And of course, almost daily we would slide down Peterson Lane. I can almost still feel the excitement of that and then the trudge back up the hill.”
Douglas Isham shared reminiscences as well: “Growing up on the farm, we did a variety of activities outside of daily chores. Sledding down the hill in the sugar woods until my older brother broke his foot hitting a tree. Dad put a stop to sledding in the woods after that … We would shovel off the pond behind the barn and play two-on-two hockey with our cousins from South Road. We also would spend hours digging tunnels throughout the backyard once the snow got deep enough. Lots of great memories there.”
Nancy Packard wrote that “We had a small hill between the house and the barn that we used to slide our coasters down, but the big fun would be when we would walk a mile down the road, dragging our sleds behind us, to go sliding down the back side of Five Tree Hill. The snow was so deep that it took several runs to get the trail packed enough to make it all the way to the pond, but in the right conditions, it was a blast!
“We all found cross-country skis under the Christmas tree one year and would pop them on and create our own trails on our fields behind the barn, and into the woods all the way to the fields behind the Stultz’s farm on (Route) 2A … We all learned to ski on Brownell Mountain when the old tow line … (was) run by an old beat-up car ... I remember the rope used to abrade our mittens to shreds and coming home with bloodied palms!
“We had a small pond on our property and would cut or shovel all the cattail reeds to the ice level once it froze and skate like ballerinas. We would build elaborate snow forts, rolling giant snowballs that would be so big and heavy that they would peel the snow right to grass and it took several of us to move them around! Making snow angels, snowmen, and snow painting with food coloring were fun activities. I imagine that hasn’t changed much over the years. Fun to remember all this!”
But winter isn’t always pleasurable in Vermont; in an upcoming article, we will look at the challenges of winter travel in past times.
The Past Times column is published in collaboration with the Williston Historical Society.