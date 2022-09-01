Kate Potter's testimony

Part of Kate Potter’s testimony at her father Charley’s trial, reprinted in the Burlington Free Press, April 12, 1866. It was used to refute the prosecution’s argument that Charley murdered her grandmother because he hated her.

If you’ve been following my coverage of Williston’s criminal duo, Adelia and Charley Potter, you might have forgotten that they had children. A baby girl (commemorated on Adelia’s headstone in Eldredge Cemetery, South Burlington) and a son Charles Jr. (1851-1859) did not survive childhood. Only Willis (1864-1935) lived close to a normal lifespan. Daughter Katherine “Kate” (1856-1879), who barely made it out of her teens, is the focus of this article.

Kate was born on Jan. 14, 1856, in Williston. The Potter family was already unstable. Her parents fled mounting debts by moving to Dunham, Quebec, near the end of 1857. Kate spent her childhood in a state that we would today call “housing insecure.” 