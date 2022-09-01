If you’ve been following my coverage of Williston’s criminal duo, Adelia and Charley Potter, you might have forgotten that they had children. A baby girl (commemorated on Adelia’s headstone in Eldredge Cemetery, South Burlington) and a son Charles Jr. (1851-1859) did not survive childhood. Only Willis (1864-1935) lived close to a normal lifespan. Daughter Katherine “Kate” (1856-1879), who barely made it out of her teens, is the focus of this article.
Kate was born on Jan. 14, 1856, in Williston. The Potter family was already unstable. Her parents fled mounting debts by moving to Dunham, Quebec, near the end of 1857. Kate spent her childhood in a state that we would today call “housing insecure.”
Charles Jr. and Kate were probably not closely supervised. Adelia’s petition for divorce discussed her monetary assets at more length than custody of her kids, suggesting that Charles Jr. and Kate were not her primary focus. Charley, accused by Adelia of adultery and “unfitness” for fatherhood, was absent for significant portions of Charles Jr. and Kate’s childhood. Adelia and Charley were mediocre parents at best, more preoccupied with themselves than with their dependents.
When Kate was 3, her older brother Charles Jr. died, on May 26, 1859, at the age of 8. She probably struggled to understand his death, while also feeling sad and maybe wondering if she was going to die soon as well.
Kate, whose brother Willis was born in 1864 when she was 7, saw the effects of her parents’ dangerous lives the same year. The family was in Cook’s Corner, Quebec, for a moment. A brawl started one night at the hotel that Adelia and Charley ran. Kate’s parents were both injured, and one man was murdered. Kate’s parents gave statements in the murdered man’s inquest, but they were never charged, according to the Montreal Gazette (Sept. 17, 1864).
Kate must have witnessed her mom and dad’s injuries and possibly asked questions; she may also have heard the violent altercations or her parents discussing the aftermath. Scared and worried for her parents, she certainly never wanted anything like that to happen again.
The next year, 1865, gave Kate, now 9, some cause for joy and relief. She and the rest of the Potters moved in with her maternal grandparents Ephraim and Sally Griswold. Her parents were going to help her grandparents run their Williston farm.
Kate found her grandparents’ house enjoyable. Her grandmother doted on her. According to Ephraim, “Mrs. Griswold always thought the world of Delia and the children (Charles Jr. and Kate)” (Burlington Daily Times, April 11, 1866). Furthermore, the Griswold house was peaceful compared to the Cook’s Corner hotel.
Unfortunately, Kate’s hopes were dashed when Sally was murdered on the night of Aug. 27, 1865. Shock, fear, worry and grief overtook the 9-year-old. Her grandmother’s funeral, held in the Griswold mansion literally drove home for Kate that her grandmother’s death would change everything for the worse.
Then Kate’s own dad was arrested, along with John Ward, and charged with killing her grandmother. Kate had taken on from her parents a belief that they were persecuted by an unfair world. But her grandmother’s death and Charley’s arrest forced Kate to consider that maybe her parents were the bad guys.
Compelled to testify at the murder trial in April, 1866, Kate, who was only 10, must have felt intense pressure. Her dad’s freedom and life were at stake. She didn’t want to lose another family member.
Kate presented testimony that helped her dad out. First, Kate said that she did not recognize John Ward, weakening the prosecution’s argument that John’s frequent presence around the Griswold house before the murder pointed to him as the killer. Second, she denied that her dad once offered $500 to have her grandma killed. Her testimony weakened the prosecution’s contention that Charley’s dislike of Sally motivated him to murder Sally.
As the lawyer for the prosecution said, Kate’s “story contained inherent evidence that it was the device of someone shrewder than she” (Burlington Times, April 14, 1866). In other words, someone, probably Adelia, coached Kate to present testimony favorable to her dad.
Kate likely felt relieved when her dad was acquitted of murder, but that relief didn’t endure. Everyone in town disliked and condemned Adelia and Charley. Some of this opprobrium may have extended to the Potter kids as well.
In June, 1868, Kate’s parents gave Willistonians more reason to dislike them when they robbed the general store of respected businessman Smith Wright. Adelia and Charley were both arrested and jailed. With her parents out of the picture, Kate presumably lived with Ephraim, who still resided in the same house where his wife had been found dead.
Kate, now 12, was again made to testify in her dad’s trial. Here Kate’s worries and sense of responsibility for her parents’ fate must have returned. With her mom also jailed, Kate lacked someone to coach and support her. Even though she still had her granddad, she must have felt alone and abandoned.
Awful things continued to happen. In 1869, when Kate was 13, John Ward’s confession appeared in the local paper. He claimed that Kate’s father had orchestrated her grandmother’s murder and that her mother had known about the plans. The confession must have brought back Kate’s grief over her grandmother’s murder, fear for her parents, and a renewed belief that there was no place in the world safe from violence and misery.
Kate’s parents were found guilty and sentenced to the state prison in Windsor. Kate most likely continued to live in Williston with Ephraim. She probably had few chances to see her parents, and then, in 1872, Adelia died suddenly in prison at the age of 45. Kate was 16. Remembering her grandmother’s death (and perhaps Charles Jr.’s), Kate was probably overwhelmed with emotions, ranging from shock to sadness and perhaps anger and relief.
When she was 21, Kate made a fresh start. On April 7, 1877, she married John Johnston in his hometown of Northfield. Born to a railroad-working family, John was 26 and holding employment as a firefighter when they married.
Information is sparse about Kate’s husband and his family, but we do know that they differed from the volatile Potters in one important way. John’s parents were born in Washington County, Vermont, and lived in Northfield until their deaths. The Johnstons were much less mobile than the Potters, and they also had no criminal background. John must have represented an appealing stability to Kate.
Now Kate Johnston, Kate probably hoped that her new name inaugurated a new, happier life. Kate’s dad’s pardon and release from prison shortly after her marriage might have added to her confidence.
Kate gave birth to Katherine Jr. in April, 1879. Perhaps Kate Sr. considered her daughter’s birth, which occurred in the same month as her two-year wedding anniversary, as an extra special present. She must have promised Kate Jr. a peaceful childhood, the kind that she never got.
Kate Sr. had very little time with her daughter. Only 21, she died on April 23, 1879. She succumbed to puerperal fever — a fever lasting more than 24 hours within 10 days after giving birth, usually caused by an infection from unsanitary instruments. She died quickly and in pain.
Historians know the Potters’ most famous victims: Sally Griswold and Smith Wright. But Adelia and Charley also ruined the lives of three others: their children Charles Sr., Kate and Willis. Kate in particular suffered a violent, insecure childhood.
Kate recovered from her horrific early years with a marriage and a child of her own, but she died young. Her parents neglected her; history has forgotten about her; and she had very little life on her own terms.
As difficult as it has been to cover the relentless misery that Kate suffered, I write about her to give her the memorial and dignity that she deserves.