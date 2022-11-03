The Miller House is across the road from the Korner Kwik Stop. It was built by Solomon Miller who arrived in Vermont in the 1780s. It is a Greek Revival style house with large columns facing Route 2. There is a carriage house next to it that was once attached to the main house. Later it was bought by a doctor, A. C. Welch, whose wife was a member of the Chittenden family.
Their granddaughter married a doctor by the name of A. L. Bingham, who was newly graduated from the University of Vermont Medical School. He and his wife lived there from the late 1800’s until 1917. After Dr. Bingham’s death, his son lived in the house for some years. He then sold it to Jack and Betty Bradish.
It was an interesting house during the Bradish years. For a short time it was known as the Old Brick House Inn with a tea room and tourist accommodations.
During the war years it was rented out, and when the Bradishes returned, they remodeled the barn into a restaurant called The Carriage House, which they operated until 1949. Mr. Bradish became postmaster in 1951, succeeding Sylvia Warren, who lived across the road from the Williston Federated Church, on the other corner of Route 2 and Oak Hill Road. Sylvia’s home also housed the town library.
Mr. Bradish remodeled the center section, which connected the main house with the carriage house into a post office and lobby until the 1960’s when it was moved to a new building on the town green. That building is no longer there. Today it would be next to the town’s surviving one-room schoolhouse.
Today the house has several businesses and apartments. The carriage house is a private residence; the section connecting the two buildings was torn down some time ago.
A couple of stories about the house: Once Dr. Bingham had a man doing some work on the house. There were lots of chickens in his yard. The man mentioned he wished he had some chickens. The doctor told him to help himself — the chickens belonged to the parsonage next door.
Another story is about a young man who remembers when his father and uncle cut down a large tree on the corner of Route 2 and Oak Hill Road next to the house. They used a pair of horses to pull out the stump. An evergreen tree about 5 feet tall was planted in this spot. It was thought the tree was donated by the Johnson Farm down the road. Young people in the village use to decorate it with lights at Christmas time. This beautiful, majestic evergreen is thought to be more than 70 years old and is enjoyed today for the shade it provides while people watch the town’s July Fourth parade.
My son-in-law-to-be remodeled the house over 30 years ago. He mentioned finding a skull of a horse’s head under the front steps of the house. When he finished the job he put it back in the same place.