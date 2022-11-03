Miller House

The Miller House at the corner of Route 2, North Williston Road and Oak Hill Road in Williston Village.  OBSERVER PHOTO BY JASON STARR

The Miller House is across the road from the Korner Kwik Stop. It was built by Solomon Miller who arrived in Vermont in the 1780s. It is a Greek Revival style house with large columns facing Route 2. There is a carriage house next to it that was once attached to the main house. Later it was bought by a doctor, A. C. Welch, whose wife was a member of the Chittenden family. 

Their granddaughter married a doctor by the name of A. L. Bingham, who was newly graduated from the University of Vermont Medical School. He and his wife lived there from the late 1800’s until 1917. After Dr. Bingham’s death, his son lived in the house for some years. He then sold it to Jack and Betty Bradish. 