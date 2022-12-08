featured Confection construction Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Boeden Christiansen puts some finishing touches on his gingerbread house at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library on Saturday, Dec. 3. Observer photo by Al Frey www.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Families gathered Saturday, Dec. 3 at Williston's Dorothy Alling Memorial Library to turn tasty treats into fanciful holiday houses. Observer photos by Al Frey The finished product at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library's gingerbread house decorating on Dec. 3. Observer photo by Al Frey www.alfreyphotography.com Young architects constructed a variety of sweet homes like the one shown above. Gingerbread house decorating at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library on Dec. 3, 2022. The tables are full of creativity on a Saturday morning. Observer photo by Al Frey www.alfreyphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Digital Edition Digital Edition for December 8, 2022 Digital Edition for December 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Weather Currently in Williston 20° Clear29° / 20° 10 PM 20° 11 PM 20° 12 AM 19° 1 AM 21° 2 AM 20° Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every Friday morning so you don't miss out on updates. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Trending Now St. Hilaire pleads not guilty PAST TIMES: Winter recreation in Williston: ‘lots of great memories’ Making spirits bright Dog rescue seeks salvation Property Transfers - November 2022 Stocks Market Data by TradingView © Copyright 2022 Twin Ponds Publishing LLC, dba Williston Observer, PO Box 1401 Williston, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.