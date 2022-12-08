Boeden Christiansen gingerbread house

Boeden Christiansen puts some finishing touches on his gingerbread house at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library on Saturday, Dec. 3. Observer photo by Al Frey

Families gathered Saturday, Dec. 3 at Williston's Dorothy Alling Memorial Library to turn tasty treats into fanciful holiday houses. Observer photos by Al Frey

Gingerbread House decorating at DAML

The finished product at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library's gingerbread house decorating on Dec. 3. Observer photo by Al Frey

Young architects constructed a variety of sweet homes like the one shown above.

Gingerbread house decorating at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library

Gingerbread house decorating at Williston's Dorothy Alling Library on Dec. 3, 2022. The tables are full of creativity on a Saturday morning. Observer photo by Al Frey