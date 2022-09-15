The following Williston and St. George students, listed alphabetically, were recently honored for academic achievements at the collegiate level.
Sierra Aguiar was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Lindsey Albertelli graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ithaca College in May.
Jacob R. Allaire was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Bentley University.
Chiara Antonioli graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire in May.
Judah Avery was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Miki Beach graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Kyra Becker graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Nicole Belisle was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Joseph Benoit was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Nina Bitca graduated from Champlain College in May.
Hannah Bohmann was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Jeffrey Boliba graduated from the University of Utah in May.
Jacob Bouffard graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Maegan Bruneau was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Alexis Bussiere graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Gareth Campbell was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Logan Chalmers graduated from Champlain College in May.
Samuel Clear was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Hayley Clos was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Elon University.
Riley Clos was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at High Point University.
John Colt graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in May.
Jordan Cota was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Janina Cuneo graduated Magna Cum Laude from Dartmouth College in May.
Natalie Curtis was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Castleton University.
Isabella Curtis graduated Cum Laude from the University of Vermont in May.
Anna Paula De Souza graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Nikolas J. Delphia graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Connor East was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Hayley Marie Farrell graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Victoria Fisher was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Taylor Heath Fontaine graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Isabelle Francke graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Anna Frazee was named to the Highest Honors List at the University of New Hampshire.
Cassandra Frink graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Jessica Gagne was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Margaret Gannon was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Nazareth College.
Jesse Germain was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Kayla Giambatista graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Guinevere Giubardo graduated from St. Lawrence University in May.
Jonathan Godaire was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Nathan Godbout was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Saint Francis University.
Elena Godbout was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama.
Jeffrey Goldman graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Vermont in May.
Jacob Griggs graduated from Castleton University in May.
Logan Griswold graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Vermont in May.
Eva Hamm graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Matthew Herberg graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Caroline Hill was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Jacob Hope was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Jimmy Jiang was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Lauren Johnson graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Jad Kasti graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Jessie Kennedy was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Maine.
Ella Kenney was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Yousef Khan graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Emily P. Kollar graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Lydia Koutras graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Cameron Labounty was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Jordan Laflamme was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Megan Laforce was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Sarah Lancaster graduated from Champlain College in May.
Mark Joseph Lang graduated Summa Cum Laude from Clark University in May.
Katlyn Mae Lapell graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Carly Laudenslager was named to the Trustee’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Stephanie Lemieux graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Nate Littlefield graduated Cum Laude from St. Lawrence University in May.
Alexandra Maklad was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University.
Riley Masson was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Margaret Mathon was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Elms College.
Liam Mccue graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Conor Mcdevitt was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Karleigh McFadden was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Community College of Vermont.
Olivia Mead graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Morganne Meunier graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Lily Michalak was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Bradley University.
Martina Monroe was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Jacob Murphy was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Julia Neeld graduated Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross in May.
Paige Niarchos graduated Cum Laude from the University of Vermont in May.
Elizabeth Nittler graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Anna Norcross graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Alexandra Novak was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University.
Callyn O’Connell graduated from Castleton University in May.
Christopher O’Neil graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Mykala O’Farrell was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Mia O’Farrell graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Vermont in May.
Mason Otley was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Lehigh University.
David Parker graduated from the University of Utah in Summer of 2021.
Allie Pashby-Rockwood was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Champlain College. She graduated in May.
Noah A. Patnode graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Katelyn Peck was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Providence College.
Josie Pecor was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Saint Anselm College.
Rebecca Pickering graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Kylie Pierce was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Madeline Poirier graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Samantha Polley was named to the Highest Honors List at the University of New Hampshire.
Shawn Polley graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Matthew Rambone graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Jonathan Raymond was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Castleton University.
Maddie Reagan was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Rhode Island.
Liam Reiner graduated Cum Laude from St. Lawrence University in May.
Reilly Roth graduated from Community College of Vermont in May.
Carlie Roy was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at the University of New Hampshire.
Kyle Roy was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Michael Russo graduated from Champlain College in May.
Alexander Ruwet was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Plymouth State University.
Dana Sartorelli graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bucknell University in May.
Hugo Serinese was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Parker Soares was named to the Trustees List for the spring semester at Champlain College.
Saode Somda was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Castleton University.
Matthew Spear graduated from Vermont Technical College in May.
Jacob Spector graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Hanna Swett graduated Cum Laude from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in May.
Beth Taylor-Nolan graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Jack Tenda graduated from Champlain College in May.
Sophia Trigg graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Danielle Urban graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Nathaniel Van Buren graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Olivia Varricchione was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at St. Lawrence University.
Alicia Veronneau was named to the Highest Honors List at the University of New Hampshire.
Katherine Veronneau was named to the Highest Honors List at the University of New Hampshire.
Kevin Veronneau graduated Cum Laude from the University of Vermont in May.
Francis Vigoreaux graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Olivia Voth graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Everett Ware graduated from the University of Vermont in May.
Joseph Warren graduated the University of Vermont in May.
Alexandra Zouck was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Reid Zuwallack was named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Plymouth State University.