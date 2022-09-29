Autumn trees at the corner of Old Stage and Mountain View roads

The trees at the corner of Old Stage and Mountain View roads show brightly in the afternoon sun.

Observer photo by Taylor Antonioli

Autumn is the season of change, of returning to the earth on cushioning breezes and falling into softened soil. It is the season of apple picking and cider donuts, fairs with dizzying rides and sickening sweets. It is the season of rosy cheeks and spooky shadows. 

But most of all, it is the season of color. Not spring with its blooming flowers or summer with its fruitful harvests, not buzzing bees or swooping birds. This in-between is where color comes from, emerging from the last vestiges of green slipping away. Instead of lush grass tickling our ankles, we now walk through crunching leaves and snapping twigs that pin themselves to our boots and curl around our flannels. 

Autumn leaves Lamplight Acres

Bright leaves, right, adorn the corner of Lamplight Acres. 

Observer photo by Joseph Antonioli
Autumn Old Stage Road

Sunlight illuminates the colors of fall on Old Stage Road.

Observer photo by Taylor Antonioli