Autumn is the season of change, of returning to the earth on cushioning breezes and falling into softened soil. It is the season of apple picking and cider donuts, fairs with dizzying rides and sickening sweets. It is the season of rosy cheeks and spooky shadows.
But most of all, it is the season of color. Not spring with its blooming flowers or summer with its fruitful harvests, not buzzing bees or swooping birds. This in-between is where color comes from, emerging from the last vestiges of green slipping away. Instead of lush grass tickling our ankles, we now walk through crunching leaves and snapping twigs that pin themselves to our boots and curl around our flannels.
The colors of autumn bring the sweetness of honey and the crack of walnuts, the smell of fresh ground spices and warm coffee, the warmth of thick socks and the way candy melts in your hands.
The Source of Color
These colors are both indigenous and of our own making, invasive weeds we’ve cultivated in the image of beauty. One of the most common is the Crimson King, whose reds are so deep they appear purple. Also known as the Norway Maple, it is recognized as an invader of Vermont. It is listed as such on the Vermont Invasives website, created by a collaboration between the University of Vermont Extension, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and the Vermont Chapter of the Nature Conservancy. This species turns later in the season, revealing burnt yellows in late September to the aforementioned false purples of late October.
Earlier in the season, Vermont’s prized sugar maples make their debut in a rainbow spectrum. While they prefer October, heavy storms or biting cold can cause them enough stress to induce the loss of chlorophyll early, evidenced by looking out at a spattering of bare branches and splotches of color.
There is also a strong color element in some of the more rare species of trees here in Vermont. The Red Oak is a slowly expanding member of our forests, to the point that they’ll be a significant portion by 2100, according to Shari Halik’s 2020 article, “Will Red Oak Dominate Vermont Forests in a Warmer Future?” for the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. These trees are responsible for some of the deep burnt oranges and blood reds of the Vermont autumn season.
In juxtaposition to the Red Oak, Birch trees are already a common sight in Vermont. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 “Forests of Vermont,” what was once one of the most common species in the area is slowly declining. While the Yellow Birch population had increased by 6.2 percent since 2012, the Paper Birch decreased by almost double that. With a wide variety of colorful leaves, from highlighter yellow to garnet reds, it would be a loss for Vermont to see these species disappear.
Autumn also brings to mind cloudy days and warm fires. But not typically in trees. Pin Cherrys, however, seem to have missed this as they set themselves alight with deep oranges and dark reds licking through their branches. Another surprise is our Ash trees, which appear to have ignored the forecast and decided to bring sunshine to the world with a gradient of yellows and oranges on every leaf.
Colorful Memories
The peak of autumn is one of the best times to take a walk along a path or take a bike ride through town. The air is crisper than an apple and nips at your cheeks, the ground is settling in for a nap underfoot, and the sky holds a thousand different colors as the trees wave farewell for now.
Say thank you to our Sugar Maples, for, come spring, their sweet sap will turn to syrup. Compliment a Red Oak on its shapely leaves, or tell a Birch that you hope to see it around more often.
Take pictures before they’ve disappeared under piles of snow and ice. For Autumn is the season of change, of returning to the earth on cushioning breezes and falling into softened soil. It is the season of slow walks, so why not enjoy the color while it lasts?