A COMMUNITY PHILANTHROPY GUIDE FOR DONORS AND VOLUNTEERS
When the year draws to a close and the holidays are upon us, it’s a great time to think about ways to give back, to support the health and wellbeing of our community and beyond. This guide contains a list of nonprofit organizations located in or serving Williston that can benefit from your donations or your time and talents as a volunteer. Whether supporting these organizations or other meaningful causes, we hope those who are able to share this year will be inspired by the good work going on all around us.
Age Well
Age Well provides services free of charge to Vermonters 60 years of age and older and to their caregivers. For nearly 50 years, Age Well has provided services and support that allow aging Vermonters to stay independent, and remain healthy at home, where they want to be. We excel at integrating community resources, health services, and wellness programs to enhance and improve the quality of life for older adults.
We offer care & service coordination, Meals on Wheels, Grab & Go meals, community meals, wellness programs, social activities, transportation services, expertise on Medicare, insurance, long and short-term care options, and the Helpline 1-800-642-5119. Overwhelmingly, Vermonters want to grow old in their own homes, Age Well provides the services and support to ensure that is a possibility.
Age Well’s mission is to provide the support and guidance that inspires our community to age with confidence.
Donations sought:
Your donations help ensure that older adults have access to the nutritious meals, safety checks, and care coordination they deserve. As a non-profit, our services are provided at no charge, and your support ensures that we are able to continue to provide our services to those in need.
Age Well accepts donations of cash through one-time or monthly gifts, stock donations, charitable bequests, and even donations of working or non-working vehicles. Learn more: agewellvt.org/giving-back/ways-to-give
How to donate:
Whether one-time, monthly, or in honor of someone special, your gift helps older Vermonters here in Northwestern Vermont age well. Age Well is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. EIN #22-2474636. Donations are tax-deductible.
You can donate at any time on our website at agewellvt.org/?form=donate. Donations can also be mailed to: Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Hwy, Ste 210, Colchester, Vermont 05446.
Call Sara Wool, Director of Development at 802-662-5229 or email swool@agewellvt.org for more information about supporting Age Well.
Volunteer opportunities:
There are several ways to give your time to those who need it most. Opportunities to volunteer are available in Addison, Franklin, Grand Isle, and Chittenden counties. You can volunteer as an individual or team! Several local businesses and community groups create volunteer teams.
Opportunities to volunteer include: Delivering Meals on Wheels, veterans visiting other veterans, providing transportation, friendly visits, grocery shopping, budgeting assistance, and more. Contact the Volunteer Services Team to learn more at 802-662-5249 or volunteer@agewellvt.org.
Contact information:
Phone number: 1-800-642-5119
Email address: info@agewellvt.org
Website URL: agewellvt.org
Building Bright Futures State Advisory Council
Building Bright Futures (BBF) is Vermont’s early childhood public-private partnership charged under Title 33, Chapter 46, and the Federal Head Start Act (Public Law 110-134) as Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council (SAC) and network, the mechanism used to advise the Governor and legislature on the well-being of children in the prenatal period through age eight and their families. BBF’s mission is to improve the well-being of children and families in Vermont by using evidence to inform policy and bringing voices together across sectors and within regions to discuss critical challenges and problem-solve. BBF maintains the vision and strategic plan for Vermont’s Early Childhood System.
Donations sought:
Cash
How to donate:
Donate online at https://buildingbrightfutures.org/donate/
Or by check to: Building Bright Futures, 600 Blair Park, Suite 160, Williston VT 05495
Contact information:
Katie Mobbs
802-876-5010
Cancer Patient Support Foundation
The Cancer Patient Support Foundation (CPSF) serves Vermont cancer patients and their families in a time of extraordinary need by providing financial assistance and support during diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. The CPSF Emergency Fund removes barriers to treatment and helps cancer patients and their families meet their basic needs. In 2021, over $156,000 was awarded to 525 local cancer patients. This fund helps with such needs as the cost of gas to drive to treatment, food, housing, utilities, prescriptions, childcare, and medical costs not covered by insurance.
Donations sought:
Financial support allows CPSF the flexibility to meet the wide-ranging needs of the patients we serve.
How to donate:
Donations can be made online at www.cpsfvt.org or checks can be mailed to: Cancer Patient Support Foundation, PO BOX 1804, Williston, VT 05495
Volunteer opportunities:
CPSF is always looking for volunteers to help with fundraising events, social media & marketing, and board opportunities.
Contact information:
Sarah Lemnah
802-488-5495
Catamount Outdoor Family Center
Create outdoor experiences at the Catamount Community Forest that build active lifestyles, friendships, and environmental awareness. We envision a community in which: Playing in nature is everyone’s first choice.
Catamount Outdoor Family Center began as a cross country ski center in 1978 as a way to utilize the unique 500-acre property. Since that time, Catamount has grown to include year-round activities such as mountain biking, trail running, fat biking and snowshoeing. Catamount also offers a variety of events throughout the year including weekly races and an extensive summer camp program. The trail network has grown as well and now includes a variety of trails covering about 25 miles in total. Since 2005, Catamount has been operating as a 501(c)3 nonprofit and strives to offer opportunities for all ages and abilities. The business began as a means to keep the property preserved for people to use and enjoy into the future.
In 2019, the Trust for Public Land, Catamount Outdoor Family Center, the Town of Williston, and a small group of dedicated volunteers partnered to protect 393-acres of forests, fields, and wetlands that were managed by the Catamount Outdoor Family Center. With the goal of securing long-standing recreational opportunities for the public and safeguarding both the water resources and sensitive wildlife habitats, the Catamount Community Forest was created and conveyed to the Town of Williston. The Town of Williston has partnered with the Catamount Outdoor Family Center to manage and operate the trail resources and recreational opportunities on the Catamount Community Forest.
Donations sought:
Financial support
How to donate:
Mail check to 592 Governor Chittenden Road, WIlliston, VT 05495
Volunteer opportunities:
There are lots of ways to get involved with Catamount as a Volunteer including trail work and event support. Please complete our volunteer interest form to get involved. (https://catamountoutdoor.org/volunteer/)
Contact information:
802-879-6001
Child Care Resource
Child Care Resource (CCR) was founded in 1984 with a mission to help families in Chittenden County locate quality child care. In addition, today we support families through the application process to receive state child care subsidies, we consult with child care providers to problem solve challenging classroom behaviors, and we advocate on behalf of the child care industry to ensure that children birth to age thirteen are developing to their full potential and are well prepared for school and life.
Donations sought:
We appreciate unrestricted donations to support our on-going work in the community.
How to donate:
People can donate on our web site www.childcareresource.org, or by sending a check to CCR, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.
Contact information:
Jane Van Buren
802-863-3367
First: Earth Project
First: Earth Project brings forth awareness and inquisitiveness about our natural environment while celebrating coming together as an inclusive community, through performing arts and educational programming. We believe passionately in the strength of continued learning and support of our natural environment and are committed to making an impact towards positive change for the environment and everyone in our local community. First: Earth Project is committed to being an instrument for our community in which good can ensue by using excess revenue from the Project to support Vermont environmental organizations through:
- First: Earth Summer Series
- Williston Community Theatre
- First: Earth Youth Community Theatre and Environmental Education
- First: Earth Forums
(The excess revenue from the 2022 season of First: Earth Project has helped support Vermont Center for Ecostudies https://vtecostudies.org/)
Donations sought:
Financial donation would be greatly appreciated. These donations will be used for a multitude of reasons such as supporting our performing artists, renting bathrooms, publicity and other expenses per season. Our expenses are high and so is our enthusiasm!
How to donate:
To make a donation by check, please make checks payable to: Tiny Seed Project (Memo = First: Earth Project), 154 Silver Road, East Hardwick, VT 05836
Tiny Seed Project is the fiscal sponsor of First: Earth Project, https://tinyseedproject.org/
To make a donation electronically, visit www.WillistonCommunityTheatre.com and click DONATE. Your electronic contribution will be accepted by our fiscal sponsor, Tiny Seed Project.
Volunteer opportunities:
First: Earth Project has a multitude of volunteer positions! Our summer series needs volunteers per concert for various reasons, we continually seek out people to sit on the production team and are always ready to listen to thoughts in regard to future performing artists!
Contact information:
Helen Weston
802-989-4112
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity partners with financial donors, local families, and community volunteers to build and sell affordable homes in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, and Lamoille counties.
Habitat homebuyers help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through our efforts, 102 local families have achieved the strength, stability, and independence they needed to build a better life for themselves and their families.
Donations sought:
One-time or recurring monthly donations, planned gifts, gifts of stock, land donations, or in-kind support.
How to donate:
Visit vermonthabitat.org to donate online, or send donations via mail to:
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity
PO Box 1436
Williston, VT 05945
Please do not send credit card information through the mail. If you have questions about your donation, contact Alison Johnson, Development Director, at 802-872-8726 ext. 2 or ajohnson@vermonthabitat.org.
Volunteer opportunities:
Now building in Shelburne, Vermont. Join us for a day of hands-on construction to help build homes, community, and hope locally. No experience is necessary! Just a willingness to learn, help and have fun.
Contact information:
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity
(802) 872-8726
Grounds for Health
Grounds for Health is an international non-profit organization with a small administrative head office in Vermont and a team of in-country staff, currently in Africa, who are native to the regions we serve. Our vision is to help build a bridge to globally inclusive health care through the prevention of cervical cancer in coffee communities. The coffee industry has a notable interest in supporting the workers at the beginning of their supply chains. As a result, we have always worked in coffee growing regions, some of the most rural and underserved communities around the globe. We have 25 years’ experience in on-the-ground implementation of cervical cancer screen and treat programs for women, building local capacity in the provision of high-quality clinical care. We work within the public health system to develop a sustainable, comprehensive program to keep women healthy and stop deaths from cervical cancer, an entirely preventable disease.
Donations sought:
Grounds for Health accepts all types of financial and in-kind support including individual, business, and grant donations.
How to donate:
Donations can be sent by check to Grounds for Health, 600 Blair Park, Suite 311, Williston, VT 05495 or through our website: https://groundsforhealth.org/bethereason/
Contact information:
Patti Gannon
(802) 876-7835
Habitat ReStore
The Habitat ReStores are independently owned donation centers and resell stores operated by Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The stores accept donations of new and gently used items, then sell the merchandise to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Sale proceeds stay within Northwest Vermont and directly support GMHFH’s mission of building affordable homes in partnership with families needing better housing.
Donations sought:
New and gently used furniture, appliances, building supplies, vehicles, housewares, books, clothing, and décor.
How to donate:
Visit vermonthabitat.org/restore for a list of store locations and donation hours. Donations can be dropped off, or if you have large donations, free pick-ups can be scheduled by calling 802-857-5296.
Volunteer opportunities:
From unloading donations to stocking the sales floor to testing electronics, our team can help find (or create!) the perfect volunteer niche for you. Scheduling is flexible and no experience is necessary. Volunteers must be 16+. To learn more, contact Bridget Mientka, at bmientka@vermonthabitat.org.
Contact information:
Green Mountain Habitat ReStore
802-857-5296
Howard Center
We help people and communities thrive by providing supports and services to address mental health, substance use, and developmental needs.
Donations sought:
Gift cards or financial support to support our year-round Help is Here Client Funds. Funds offer direct support for basic needs, holidays, and enrichment activities.
How to donate:
Online at www.howardcenter.org or mail checks payable to Howard Center to: Howard Center Development Office 208 Flynn Avenue, Suite 3J Burlington, VT 05401.
Contact information:
802-488-6910
Humane Society of Chittenden County HSCC
We at the Humane Society of Chittenden County believe that supporting, strengthening and sustaining the bonds between people and pets improves the well-being of individuals, families and communities. Our mission is to ensure that every pet has a loving home and that every pet owner has access to the resources they need to give those pets happy, healthy lives.
Our mission is to:
- Provide for the health and well-being of companion animals that are in need and find each a loving home
- Reduce the number of unwanted animals through spay/neuter programs
- Offer affordable health and wellness services and resources to pet owners in need, targeting the underserved population
- Promote the animal-human bond through outreach, humane education, and therapeutic programming
- Advocate on behalf of animals in crisis and as an enforcer of their rights and protection through education, investigation, and legislative efforts.
Donations sought:
HSCC is an independent, non-profit organization and relies on the generous support from our community. When you donate to HSCC, you help strengthen vital community programs and services which help pets and people alike. Your donation also allows HSCC to care for and rehome more than 1,300 dogs, cats, and small animals each year.
How to donate:
Donate online: www.hsccvt.org/donate, mail a check: Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, S. Burlington, VT 05403, or drop off an item from our Wishlist: www.hsccvt.org/wishlist
Volunteer opportunities:
Volunteers’ contributions are vital for the health and well-being of the wonderful animals we shelter. From dog walkers to board members, from those who help with events to those who clean kennels, every volunteer is a valuable part of our shelter community. We’ve all come together to benefit animals’ lives. Find out how to become an HSCC Volunteer at hsccvt.org/volunteer
Contact information:
Emily Hecker, Director of Development
802-862-0135 x 15
Sleep In Heavenly Peace
We are a nonprofit organization that involves the community to sponsor and help us build beds for kids that have none or are sleeping on couches or on substandard frames or sharing beds with parents, etc.Our mission statement is “No Kids Sleep On The Floor In Our Town.”
Donations sought:
Depending on what your interest level is we seek Bed Sponsorships. We also always seek Bedding Donations and of course Monetary donations.
How to donate:
The best method is to visit our facebook page where there is a post with a Donations tab, which will bring you right to our donor page. The facebook page is: ShpchittendenCo.
Volunteer opportunities:
We will post our build days open for Volunteers on our facebook page as well as bed delivery help.
Contact information:
Bob Brosseau
802-734-1283
Split the Ticket Fund
The Split the Ticket Fund matches financial contributions with donations of heating oil, kerosene and propane from local energy providers. The delivery ticket is split 50/50 with the fuel company, every $1 donated buys $2 worth of heating fuel. These providers are mostly small, family-owned businesses and are often the first to hear about and respond to a heating emergency. This program gives local businesses, organizations and individuals, the opportunity to provide a gift of warmth.
Donations sought:
Financial donation
How to donate:
Go to ticketsplit.org
Volunteer opportunities:
Nominate someone for a gift of warmth at ticketsplit.org
Contact information:
Matt Cota
Split the Ticket Fund
(802) 277-1104
Stern Center for Language and Learning
For nearly 40 years, the Stern Center for Language and Learning in Williston, Vermont, has been trusted by learners, families, and schools, and supported by visionary donors who share a commitment to a world that celebrates learning for all.
This nonprofit learning center’s dedicated and caring teachers love working one on one with students to make learning easier—to open up the doors to real, motivated learning that changes lives. They tailor instruction to each learner’s specific needs and use a strengths-based approach that builds confidence, self-awareness, and motivation.
The Stern Center also offers specialized learning evaluations, social learning support, speech therapy, and courses and programs for educators and schools. It empowers teachers with the latest research and eﬀective practices to improve learning outcomes for all students. And it collaborates with schools and districts to meet their goals through job-embedded professional learning, schoolwide literacy initiatives, social-emotional learning programs, and more.
“I support the Stern Center’s vision of transformation, creating partnerships with schools to help all children learn how to read. It’s a mission that focuses on what’s doing right for kids.”
—Elaine Pinckney, Retired Superintendent of the Champlain Valley School District
Donations sought:
Funds to support need-based scholarships for learners and families so they can access essential services, such as evaluations to assess learning differences; instruction in reading, writing, and math; social-emotional learning services, speech therapy, and more.
How to donate:
Contact information:
Robin Bertrand
802-276-8794
United Way of Northwest Vermont
United Way of Northwest Vermont brings the community together to solve complex problems and harness the power of people to create a stronger region. We proudly serve Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties. We make real change in the lives of our neighbors by focusing on the unmet needs most important to—and told to us by—our community. Our investments focus on 5 Key Strategies: Meeting Basic Needs, Promoting Mental Health, Reducing Substance Misuse, Supporting Families and Advancing Financial Stability. Our mission is to build a stronger Northwest Vermont by mobilizing our community to improve people’s lives. United Way of Northwest Vermont is investing more than $6.3 million into the community in 2022 which would not be possible without the generous support of over 4,000 individual donors and workplaces who participated in United Way’s 2021 Community Campaign. Community giving supports local organizations and efforts to address the community’s most pressing issues. The problems facing our region are complex; they are issues that no single organization or individual alone can solve – real change is possible when nonprofit, public and private sectors work together. United Way has the networks, partnerships and strategic initiatives to improve the lives of our family, friends and neighbors. Learn more and get involved: unitedwaynwvt.org.
Donations sought:
Community giving makes our work possible. There are many ways to give including individual donations, workplace campaigns, planned giving and more.
How to donate:
To donate to United Way of Northwest Vermont, visit our website https://www.unitedwaynwvt.org/ or contact Liz Gamache at lizg@unitedwaynwvt.org or 802-861-7843.
Volunteer opportunities:
Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of the work we do at United Way of Northwest Vermont. There are many ways to volunteer with United Way and with the community organizations and partners we support. Visit our website for Volunteer opportunities: https://www.unitedwaynwvt.org/get-involved/volunteer/
Contact information:
802-864-7541
Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
Bulldogs and Buddies
Vermont English Bulldog Rescue and Bulldogs and Buddies work tirelessly to save dogs destined to die in high kill shelters in Texas and beyond. We save breeder dogs from puppy mill abuse all over the country. We accept as space is available surrenders from private homes, whose life changes have caused them to not be able to care for their pets. 25% of our dogs are seniors and many disabled such as deaf, blind, or have life threatening diseases. Our goal is to rehabilitate and solidly rehome.
How to donate:
We accept monetary donations either by check through the mail or by using our donate link on our website. We accept direct donations to any one of our regular veterinary clinics. Contact Dawna Pederzani to arrange direct donations.
Volunteer opportunities:
We are always welcoming volunteers. Most folks come to walk and spend social time outside with the dogs. Others offer training skills, computer skills, fundraising and manning our booth at fundraisers throughout the year.
Contact information:
Dawna Pederzani
802-399-2550
Vermont Land Trust
Vermont is a place where the well-being of land and people is entwined. With families, communities, and partners, we conserve land and foster life-long connections to the farms, forests, and natural areas that define us.
With expertise in conservation, ecology, community engagement, and finance, we help:
- Conserve land with important economic, community, and environmental benefits by limiting development and ensuring sound land stewardship practices
- Support farmers in buying land and growing sustainable businesses
- Improve the health of land, water, and soil, and share that knowledge with all others
- Ensure that permanent legal protections on 2,200 parcels are upheld, in partnership with landowners
- Connect all people to the outdoors through education and events
Donations sought:
The Vermont Land Trust accepts monetary donations, along with bequests, real estate, stock, automobiles and more.
How to donate:
Go to https://vlt.org/support-us/ways-to-give/ to learn about ways to support and to donate online.
Contact information:
Champlain Valley Office - Richmond
Williston Community Food Shelf
Established in 2008, the Williston Community Food Shelf is dedicated to the elimination of hunger in the towns of Williston and St George. Our mission is to provide high quality food, and connections to essential support services, to those in need in our community.
We are a 100% Volunteer Organization. We have no paid staff.
Operating Hours: Tuesday 5:00-6:30 pm, Thursday and Saturday 9:00-11:00 am
Donations sought:
Monetary or unexpired Food
How to donate:
Monetary Donations can be mailed to W.C.F.S., P.O. Box 1605, Williston, VT 05495, or dropped off at the Food Shelf at 400 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT. Donations of Food can be dropped off at the Food Shelf during our operating hours.
Volunteer opportunities:
The Food Shelf is always looking for volunteers to work during our open hours, and to be on call to do pickups around town or to meet deliveries at the Food Shelf. Please contact us and we will happily add you to our list of wonderful volunteers.
Contact information:
Ginger Morton, President
802-578-0586
Williston Community Theatre
WCT is a part of First: Earth Project and its fiscal sponsor, Tiny Seed Project. Founded in 2022 with the launch of the musical, “Tales and Things,” Williston Community Theatre strives to bring purpose and creativity to our region. We are committed to providing a safe, diverse and inclusive environment for all who participate in our company – as a part of the team or in the audience. We strive to make a positive impact for everyone in our local community and feel that when we connect as neighbors, we can accomplish great things.
Donations sought:
We are seeking financial sponsorship, first and foremost. Putting on a show is expensive! Your financial donation will help support Williston Community Theatre’s “First Annual Winter Pageant” on December 2nd at the Williston Central School and also the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Your contribution will help support the renting of the space, publicity, liability insurance, set, costumes and much more.
We are also seeking out tangible donations, such as gift cards, food items, new clothing for our silent auction at “GALA NIGHT at the THEATRE” on June 22, 2023 – which is the opening night of our 2nd annual summer musical “Little Shop of Horrors” – to be presented in the beautiful, historically renovated Isham Family Farm Barn.
How to donate:
To make a donation by check, please make checks payable to:
Tiny Seed Project (Memo = Williston Community Theatre), 154 Silver Road, East Hardwick, VT 05836
To make a donation electronically, visit www.WillistonCommunityTheatre.com and click DONATE. Your contribution will be accepted by our fiscal sponsor, Tiny Seed Project.
To make a donation for our June 22, 2023 Gala Night at the Theatre, please contact Helen Weston, westonforte@gmail.com.
Volunteer opportunities:
So many volunteer opportunities!!! WCT is committed to producing 2 shows a year (A Winter Pageant is December 2 and “Little Shop of Horrors” is June 22, 23, 24 of 2023). Would you like to be a part of the creative team for future shows? We seek out directors, choreographers, producers, music directors, costumers, stage management and of course, ACTORS! Our next auditions will be January 17, 2023 (visit our website) for the launching of the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
During our productions, we seek out volunteers to build and strike the set, help set up and strike the house, parking, ticket sales, etc. We are a community family and will welcome all. We would love for you to be a part of this exciting new community connection. See you at (or before!) the show!
Contact information:
Helen Weston
802-989-4112
Williston-Richmond Rotary Club
The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club is a service organization made up of men and women who enjoy giving and serving in our community and, through the parent organization of Rotary International, in the world. This Club sponsors a 5K run on the 4th of July, memorial events for Veterans Day and MLK Day, an Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween Trunk or Treat event for local children, a luncheon for seniors in December, ramp building for disabled individuals, and many more events. The Club also raises funds to support children’s literacy, youth academic scholarships and leadership training, home heating fuel assistance and more.
Donations sought:
Both time and treasure are valued by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club. People are encouraged to join the Club or to help with our events, or to make financial donations to help make our work possible.
How to donate:
Checks made out to ‘Williston Rotary Club Charities’ can be sent to the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club at PO Box 114, Williston VT, 05495.
Volunteer opportunities:
Watch the local Front Porch Forum and news in The Observer for events coming up and join us!
Contact information:
Website: portal.clubrunner.ca/1453