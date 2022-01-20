Community members reflect on MLK’s lessons, legacy

January 20, 2022

By Susan Cote

Observer staff

The Williston community marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022 with a virtual observance hosted by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club and the Williston Racial Equity Partnership.

Over 40 attendees gathered on Zoom Jan. 17 to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and its meaning for us today in a nation still grappling with racial injustice.

Event organizer, Debbie Ingram, executive director of Vermont Interfaith Action and a former state senator and Williston selectboard member, kicked off the program with a video depicting images from the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. accompanied by excerpts from his 1965 “We Shall Overcome” speech.

Ingram spoke of Dr. King’s role as a prophet giving the “greatest of gifts: hope.”

“(He) was telling us there is hope as long as there are people of good will, people who seek to do the right thing, people who seek to live in right relationship with their neighbor – all their neighbors,” said Ingram.

Dennis Francis, a member of the Williston Racial Equity Partnership, described Dr. King’s guiding principles of love and selflessness, of the enormity and consistency of what he was willing to give to the cause of advancing civil rights.

Director of the Williston Community Justice Center, Cristalee McSweeney, spoke of King’s “fearless advocacy and leadership,” encouraging the community “not to cower to those who continue to seek a divided nation.”

“What we have done in our local community is not enough,” McSweeney said.

Ginger Isham shared the reflections of a relative who travelled to Alabama in the mid-1960s and joined civil rights marches taking place in Montgomery. Velma Tompkins, a white church elder living in Iowa, motivated to reconcile her faith with her own actions, stood side-by-side with black marchers as they faced what she described as “mass hatred in the streets” and the jeers and sneers of public officials.

Paul Eyer of the Williston Federated Church reflected on the power of words and how Dr. King’s words “elevated an entire nation.”

The final speaker, Morgan Ackerly, a student at CVU and member of the school’s Racial Alliance Committee, spoke of the importance of seeing oneself represented, of not getting discouraged and of the duty to continue the changes to American society that Dr. King sought.

The event closed with Nina Simone’s “Why (The King of Love Is Dead).”