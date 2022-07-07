Community comes together for concert, ice cream social, book sale

July 7, 2022

BY KARSON PETTY

Community News Service

Sunday evening’s Independence Day events attracted music fans, avid readers and ice-cream lovers of all ages.

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library started off the events at 4 p.m. by opening the doors for the library’s annual book sale at Williston Central School.

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library book sale takes place in the Williston Central School gymnasium. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

After two hours of people book browsing, the Village Green went relatively quiet until 7 p.m., which gave the Town Band time to warm up their instruments, and the Williston Federated Church time to ready the Ice Cream Social station.

People started trickling onto the green well before the show; the entire back lawn was a sea of spectators in lawn chairs by the time the concert began at 7 p.m.

With new band director Jane Lambert conducting and band president Kathy Schaw serving as master of ceremonies, the band performed a mix of old standards, movie scores and international pieces — with appropriate and humorous descriptions in between.

OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

The setlist included marches like Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” musical numbers like “Seventy-Six Trombones” and movie medleys from “Star Wars” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Lambert led the musicians of various ages and abilities, dedicating their performance both to the large audience in attendance and to the memory of long-time band member and conductor Kim Tokarz, who passed away this past February.

“I think the fact that we’re dedicating the concert to her tonight is helping (the band’s) playing,” Lambert said.

Upon entering an uncertain retirement following almost 35 years of band instruction in Vermont public schools, Lambert welcomes her new position with the Williston Town Band.

“This has been a real blessing,” she said, “and I feel very honored.”

Schaw was thrilled with the spectator turnout.

“If we could get half as many people at our normal concerts it would be wonderful,” she said.

She also reflected on the significance of the event for the town.

“I think it’s what makes Williston what it is,” she said, “such an amazing community with people that come out for all these kinds of events.”

As melodies carried across the green, a line of people awaiting a tasty dairy treat wound its way to a horseshoe of tables manned by Williston Federated Church volunteer scoopers.

People line up for scoops of vanilla, strawberry and chocolate at Sunday evening’s Ice Cream Social hosted by Williston Federated Church. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

Folks line up for ice cream at Sunday evening’s Ice Cream Social and Williston Town Band concert. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

Rev. Paul Eyer could be seen greeting patrons at the head of the line.

“It’s a beautiful evening, not only in terms of weather but also in spirit,” he said. Eyer was delighted to collaborate with the SEEDs group led by BIPOC students at CVU High School.

“They helped volunteer their time to be part of our efforts tonight,” he said of the three students and faculty members, “and donations that were received tonight will go to their hard work at school.”

An over-the-top treat at Sunday evening’s Ice Cream Social and Williston Town Band concert. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

The church’s efforts proved highly successful that evening, with church member and volunteer coordinator Matt Bliss noting that they had run out of cones.

The concert came to a close with a traditional rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by vocal instructor Heather Auby.

The final echoes of the anthem were met with ample applause and praise.

A full schedule of town band concerts, rehearsals and events can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/williston-town-band/schedule?authuser=0.