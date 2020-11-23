Community Bank set to open in December

November 23, 2020

Observer staff report

The offices of Community Bank N.A. that are under construction at the Cottonwood Crossing development on Route 2 in Williston are scheduled for a December opening, the company announced this week.

The bank building will anchor the first phase of the development, which will also include about 45 apartments. Cottonwood Crossing has Development Review Board approval for two phases of retail and residential buildings on a 16-acre parcel, located across from Talcott Drive and next to Maple Tree Place.

The Community Bank branch will replace the bank’s Kennedy Drive location in South Burlington. It will have tellers, an ATM and two drive-through lanes. It will also offer government and commercial banking offices.

Community Bank will continue to operate locations in South Burlington on Williston Road and Shelburne Road. In all, the bank has about 235 locations in Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

“Our team can’t wait to welcome customers into the new space,” Community Bank Chief Trust Investment Officer Charles Perrillo said. “The building is being constructed specifically for our customers, and for the most part by our customers, so it will allow for an enhanced experience. We look forward to opening a physical location in Williston, a community that our team has served and been involved with for years.”